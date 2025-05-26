Fever guard Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with thigh injury

May 26 (UPI) -- Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be out at least two weeks with a left quadriceps strain after a thigh injury on the same leg earlier this month.

"Further updates will be provided, as available, following re-evaluation," the team announced Monday, saying the WNBA's 2024 rookie of the year will be out for a "minimum" of two weeks.

That means she would miss at least four games.

Clark, 23, is likewise expected to be out of the start of the Commissioner's Cup on June 7 against the Mytics.

In four games, she is averaging 19 points, six rebounds and 9.3 assists per game.

On May 3, Clark missed Indiana's preseason opener against the Washington Mystics due to a left quad injury. She played in the Fever's regular-season opener against the Chicago Sky on May 17, but a similar issue reoccurred.

She played college basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes and joined the WNBA's Indiana Fever in 2024 before the team hired Stephanie White to replace fired head coach Christie Sides.

In August, Clark made just one of her first six shots before going on to total 23 points and setting the WNBA's single-season assists record for a rookie with nine while leading the Fever to a win over the Seattle Storm. She finished the regular season with 337 assists in 40 games.