May 23, 2025 / 12:55 PM

Wiene 500: Slaw Dog, N.Y. Dog favored in six-Wienermobile field

By Alex Butler
May 23 (UPI) -- Racing fans won't need to wait until Sunday to relish the festivities of Indianapolis 500 weekend, as six Wienermobiles glide onto the track Friday for the first Wiene 500. Slaw Dog and New York Dog are favorites.

The 27-foot-long, six-passenger fiberglass franks will start their engines at 2 p.m. EDT Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Coverage of the Oscar Mayer sponsored event will start at 1:45 p.m. the Fox Sports app.

Oddsmakers released the odds for the race this week, while DraftKings unveiled a free-to-play contest. Bovada listed New York Dog, the East representative, and Slaw Dog (Southeast) with matching +300 odds.

Chili Dog (South) and Soronan Dog (Southwest) received +400 odds. Seattle Dog (Northwest) and Chi Dog (Midwest) are the underdogs with the wurst odds (+500), as oddsmakers aren't giving them much of a chance to ketchup to the field.

Each of the vehicles -- driven by "Hotdoggers" -- weighs more than 14,000 pounds. They have a top speed of about 110 mph. Friday's trophy presentation will be held in the "Wiener's Circle," and include a condiment spray.

"The Indy 500 marks the unofficial kickoff of summer and the start of hot dog season," Oscar Mayer brand communications director Kelsey Rice said in a news release.

"As a brand known for sparking smiles in disarmingly delightful ways, it's only fitting that we bring a race of epic proportions to the speedway and celebrate a timeless tradition: delicious meats and a little friendly competition to kick off a summer of wieners."

Additional coverage of Friday's Wiene 500 will provided on IndyCaronFox social media accounts.

