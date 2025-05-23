Trending
Caroline Garcia to play final French Open, confirms retirement soon

By Alex Butler
Caroline Garcia of France will start her final French Open run Sunday at Roland-Garros in Paris. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 5 | Caroline Garcia of France will start her final French Open run Sunday at Roland-Garros in Paris. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Carolina Garcia, the former No. 4 women's tennis player in the world, will play in her final French Open and soon retire, she announced Friday on social media.

"Dear tennis, it's time to say goodbye," Garcia wrote on Instagram and X.

Garcia, 31, previously dealt with a lingering foot injury and a bout with bulimia, which she revealed in 2023. She achieved her career-high ranking (No. 4) in 2018. Garcia sits at No. 145 in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

"After 15 years competing at the highest level, and over 25 years devoting almost every second of my life to this sport, I feel ready to turn the page and open a new chapter," Garcia wrote on social media.

"My tennis journey hasn't always been easy. Since my early days, tennis has been much more than just wining or losing. It's been love or hate. Happiness or anger. Still, I'm deeply grateful for this journey -- for everything tennis has given me, and for how much it's helped me become a strong, passionate, hard-working woman.

"But now it's time for something else. My body and personal goals need it."

Garcia, of France, will face No. 90 Bernarda Pera of the United States in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Sunday in Paris. The winner will meet No. 65 Anna Blinkova of Russia or No. 18 Donna Vekic of Croatia in the second round.

Garcia said she still has "some tournaments left," but did not say the events she plans to enter this season. She is to make her 14th appearance at the French Open. Garcia's best finish at Roland-Garros was a 2017 run to the quarterfinals. She reached the 2022 U.S. Open semifinals for her best run at a Grand Slam.

The 2022 WTA Finals champion achieved a career-high No. 2 rankings in the doubles circuit in 2016. She won French Open doubles titles alongside countrywoman Kristina Mladenovic in 2016 and 2022.

"In the coming days, there will be more time to share what's next for me," Garcia wrote. "But for now, I just want to focus on living these last few weeks as a tennis pro to the fullest. Thank you all for your support. See you on the court in just a few days."

First-round coverage of the 2025 French Open will start at 5 a.m. EDT Sunday on TNT and Max.

