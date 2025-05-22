Gauff vs. Andreeva or Pegula semifinal a top potential French Open match

May 22 (UPI) -- A potential quarterfinal between Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula, which could lead to a semifinal match with Coco Gauff, was among the intriguing meetings revealed through the 2025 French Open draw Thursday in Paris.

The men's and women's singles circuits feature 128 players each. Main-draw play at the clay-court Grand Slam will be Sunday through June 8 at Roland-Garros.

The full men's and women's draws are available here. French Open coverage will air on TNT, truTV and Max. A full broadcast schedule is listed below.

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain -- the defending champion -- and No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy are frontrunners for the men's crown. No. 6 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany and No. 8 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy are among the other Top 5 favorites for the Musketeers' Cup.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, defending champion Iga Swiatek (No. 5) of Poland, Gauff (No. 2) and Andreeva (No. 6) lead the women's field as favorites for the trophy and $2.8 million first-place prize. No. 4 Jasmine Paolini of Italy is another expected contender for the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup.

The 2025 French Open also will mark Sinner's first Grand Slam appearance since he was suspended for three months after testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid. Sinner produced two positive tests in March 2024.

He lost rankings points, but appealed an initial suspension and was allowed to continue playing. He won the 2025 Australian Open in January and agreed to a three-month ban a few weeks later.

Sinner, who returned to the court this month at the Italian Open, lost to Alcaraz in the final Sunday in Rome. He will start his Roland-Garros run against No. 72 Arthur Rinderknech of France.

No. 5 Jack Draper, of Great Britain and No. 9 Alex de Minaur of Australia are the top players Sinner could play in quarterfinals. Djokovic, Zverev, No. 11 Daniil Medvedev of Russia and No. 16 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria are among the players he could meet in the semifinals.

Medvedev and Djokovic could face-off as soon as the fourth round, with the winner potentially facing Zverev or Dimitrov in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz will battle No. 62 Kei Nishikori of Japan in the first round. He could meet No. 13 Ben Shelton of the United States or No. 20 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece as soon as the fourth round.

The Spaniard could battle No. 7 Casper Ruud of Norway or No. 12 Tommy Paul of the United States in the quarterfinals. No. 4 Taylor Fritz of the United States, Musetti, No. 10 Holger Rune of Denmark and No. 15 Frances Tiafoe of the United States are among the players Alcaraz could face in the semifinals.

On the women's circuit, Sabalenka will open her run against No. 75 Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia. She could see No. 8 Qinwen Zheng of China or No. 11 Diana Shnaider of Russia in the quarterfinals. Swiatek, Paolini, No. 12 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and No. 13 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine are among the top player she could meet in the semifinals. The women's singles path also features a potential Swiatek-Paolini quarterfinal.

Gauff, who returned to the No. 2 spot in the WTA Tour singles rankings earlier this week, will face No. 93 Olivia Gadecki of Australia in her Paris opener. The top-ranked American player could see No. 15 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic or No. 20 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the fourth round.

She could find herself in a quarterfinal with a fellow American. Australian Open champion Madison Keys (No. 7), No. 9 Emma Navarro and No. 31 Sofia Kenin are among the American players she could meet in that round, with a ticket to the semifinals on the line. There, Gauff could meet Andreeva of Russia, Pegula, No. 10 Paula Badosa of Spain, among others, to claim a spot in the finale.

The men's final will be held June 7 while the women's finale will be June 8 in Paris.

2025 French Open

All times EDT

Sunday

First-round coverage from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on TNT; All courts from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Max

Monday

First-round coverage from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on TNT; All courts from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Max

Tuesday

First-round coverage from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on TNT; All courts from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Max

Wednesday

Second-round coverage from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on TNT; All courts from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Max

May 29

Second-round coverage from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on TNT; All courts from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Max

May 30

Third-round coverage from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on TNT; All courts from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Max

May 31

Third-round coverage from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on TNT; All courts from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Max

June 1

Fourth-round coverage from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on TNT and 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on truTV; All courts from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Max

June 2

Fourth-round coverage from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on TNT and 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on truTV; All courts from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Max

June 3

Quarterfinal coverage from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on TNT and 2 to 5 p.m. on truTV; All courts from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Max

June 4

Quarterfinal coverage from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on TNT and 2 to 5 p.m. on truTV; All courts from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Max

June 5

Women's semifinal coverage from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on TNT; All courts from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Max

June 6

Men's semifinal coverage from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on TNT; All courts from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Max

June 7

Women's singles final at 9 a.m. on TNT and truTV; All courts from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Max

June 8

Men's singles final at 9 a.m. on TNT and truTV; All courts from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Max