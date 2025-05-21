Trending
May 21, 2025 / 11:50 AM

Wisconsin, Notre Dame to play football on a Sunday in 2026 at Lambeau Field

By Alex Butler
Lambeau Field will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Wisconsin Badgers in a Shamrock Series college football clash Sept. 6, 2026, in Green Bay, Wis. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
May 21 (UPI) -- Wisconsin will host Notre Dame in a Shamrock Series football meeting Sept. 6, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, the schools announced Wednesday.

The matchup was previously planned for Oct. 3, 2020, but postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sept. 6 meeting will air on NBC and Peacock and take place a week before the start of the 2025 NFL season.

Wisconsin beat LSU 16-14 in 2016 in the last college football matchup to be held at Lambeau Field. The 2026 game will mark Notre Dame's first appearance at the stadium, which is named after Packers founder and former Notre Dame halfback Curly Lambeau.

Notre Dame beat Wisconsin 41-13 in 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago in the first installment of their two-game series.

The Fighting Irish will take on the University of Miami Hurricanes in their 2025 season opener Aug. 31 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Badgers will host the Miami University RedHawks on Aug. 28 in Madison.

