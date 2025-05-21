Trending
Sports News
May 21, 2025 / 2:48 PM

Penske fires president Tim Cindric, two others after Indy 500 penalties

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Roger Penske, whose company owns Team Penske, IndyCar, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500, fired three members of his leadership team Wednesday. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
Roger Penske, whose company owns Team Penske, IndyCar, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500, fired three members of his leadership team Wednesday. File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Team Penske fired team president Tim Cindric, managing director Ron Ruzewski and general manager Kyle Moyer after two Penske cars were deemed illegal ahead of the 2025 Indianapolis 500, Roger Penske announced Wednesday.

"Nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race teams," Penske, whose company owns the IndyCar team, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500, said in a news release.

"We have had organizational failures during the last two years, and we had to make necessary changes. I apologize to our fans, our partners and our organization for letting them down."

Team Penske's Will Power and Josef Newgarden, the two-time defending champion, had their cars pulled out of line after they failed qualifying technical inspections Sunday in Indianapolis. They were found to have illegally modified spec parts on their cars.

Related

On Monday, Newgarden and Power were later dropped to the back of the field for the 2025 Indianapolis 500. IndyCar also suspended their race strategists and fined their teams $100,000 apiece.

"The integrity of the Indianapolis 500 is paramount, and this violation of the IndyCar rule against modification to this part and using it 'as supplied' is clear," IndyCar president Doug Boles said.

"The cars belong in the field as two of the fastest 33; however, starting on the tail of the field is the appropriate penalty in this instance."

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 will be held at 12:45 p.m. EDT Sunday in Indianapolis. The race will air on Fox.

Latest Headlines

Tush push ban fails to gain backing from NFL owners
NFL // 1 hour ago
Tush push ban fails to gain backing from NFL owners
May 21 (UPI) -- A proposal to ban the tush push, a play popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles, failed to pass at an NFL spring meeting Wednesday in Eagan, Minn.
Wisconsin, Notre Dame to play football on a Sunday in 2026 at Lambeau Field
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Wisconsin, Notre Dame to play football on a Sunday in 2026 at Lambeau Field
May 21 (UPI) -- Wisconsin will host Notre Dame in a Shamrock Series football meeting Sept. 6, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, the schools announced Wednesday.
Detroit Lions withdraw NFL playoff reseeding proposal
NFL // 4 hours ago
Detroit Lions withdraw NFL playoff reseeding proposal
May 21 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions withdrew their proposal to change seeding in the NFL playoffs Wednesday at a spring league meeting.
Fla. Panthers coach 'didn't love' his team's play in NHL Eastern finals Game 1 win over Carolina
NHL // 5 hours ago
Fla. Panthers coach 'didn't love' his team's play in NHL Eastern finals Game 1 win over Carolina
May 21 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers Coach Paul Maurice said he "didn't love" his team's play despite a 5-2 thrashing of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Okla. City Thunder hammer Minn. Timberwolves to open NBA Western Conference finals
NBA // 6 hours ago
Okla. City Thunder hammer Minn. Timberwolves to open NBA Western Conference finals
May 21 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder defenders piled into the paint, disrupting Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves offense in a blowout victory to open the Western Conference finals.
NFL to allow players to participate in flag football at 2028 Olympics
NFL // 21 hours ago
NFL to allow players to participate in flag football at 2028 Olympics
May 20 (UPI) -- NFL owners approved a proposal that clears the way for players to participate in the flag football tournament at the 2028 Summer Olympics, the league announced Tuesday.
Former MLS midfielder Gadi Kinda dies at 31
Soccer // 1 day ago
Former MLS midfielder Gadi Kinda dies at 31
May 20 (UPI) -- Former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda has died, Israeli Premier League team Maccabi Haifa FC announced Tuesday. He was 31.
TGL announces Detroit's Motor City Golf Club as seventh team
Sports News // 1 day ago
TGL announces Detroit's Motor City Golf Club as seventh team
May 20 (UPI) -- Motor City Golf Club will make its debut as TGL's seventh team in 2027, the tech-infused golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announced Tuesday.
Chicago Bears, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney agree to two-year extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Chicago Bears, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney agree to two-year extension
May 20 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears agreed to a two-year contract extension with All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, agent Mike McCartney announced Tuesday.
NHL referee Chris Rooney, hit in the face with a stick, expects to return to playoffs
NHL // 1 day ago
NHL referee Chris Rooney, hit in the face with a stick, expects to return to playoffs
May 20 (UPI) -- Referee Chris Rooney, who was hit in the face with a hockey stick during the Florida Panthers-Toronto Maple Leafs series, is doing well and hopes to return to work the NHL playoffs, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Wisconsin, Notre Dame to play football on a Sunday in 2026 at Lambeau Field
Wisconsin, Notre Dame to play football on a Sunday in 2026 at Lambeau Field
Detroit Lions withdraw NFL playoff reseeding proposal
Detroit Lions withdraw NFL playoff reseeding proposal
Tush push ban fails to gain backing from NFL owners
Tush push ban fails to gain backing from NFL owners
Fla. Panthers coach 'didn't love' his team's play in NHL Eastern finals Game 1 win over Carolina
Fla. Panthers coach 'didn't love' his team's play in NHL Eastern finals Game 1 win over Carolina
Okla. City Thunder hammer Minn. Timberwolves to open NBA Western Conference finals
Okla. City Thunder hammer Minn. Timberwolves to open NBA Western Conference finals

Follow Us