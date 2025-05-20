TGL announces Detroit's Motor City Golf Club as seventh team

TGL hosts events at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Photo courtesy of TGL presented by SoFi

May 20 (UPI) -- Motor City Golf Club will make its debut as TGL's seventh team in 2027, the tech-infused golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announced Tuesday.

The team, which will represent Detroit, has an ownership group led by Middle West Partners. The group's principals include Michael Hamp, Peter Hamp and Kevin Kelleher.

"This is a great moment for Detroit sports and a proud moment for me personally," Michael Hamp said. "My grandfather, William Clay Ford Sr., was an avid golfer, and I believe bringing a new format of the game he loved would make him really proud.

"I'm incredibly grateful for our partners at MCGC. It's an honor to build this team together. Detroit's fans are the most loyal in sports, and we're excited to represent our city in TGL and build a team that Detroit fans will be proud to support."

Shelia Hamp, the principal owner of the Detroit Lions, and her husband, Steve, and Rob Walton, owner of the Denver Broncos, and Jordan Rose, founder of Rose Law Group, are among the co-owners of the Motor City Golf Club.

"We are excited to be a part of innovating the great game of golf," Walton and Rose said in a joint statement. "TGL finds a terrific balance between honoring the tradition of the sport while adding elements that will grow its appeal and fan base. We look forward to being a part of Motor City Golf Club."

Atlanta Drive GC won TGL's inaugural season title, capturing the SoFi Cup in March. The 2026 campaign will start in January.

Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and the Bay Golf Club are the other six teams in the league.