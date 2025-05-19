Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes

May 19 (UPI) -- Will Preakness Stakes winner Journalism face off with Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty in the Belmont Stakes?

Stay tuned. His trainer isn't even sure where Journalism is going when he leaves Pimlico Race Course this week ahead of the wrecking ball that ends the track's life.

That was the lingering question after a fruitful weekend of racing around the world, with candidates for Royal Ascot and even November's Breeders' Cup in action from Japan to France.

The Triple Crown

Trainer Michael McCarthy said Sunday morning Journalism emerged unscathed from his rough trip to victory in the Preakness. And neither he nor Aron Wellman, managing partner of the ownership group, dismissed the possibility their colt could seek to avenge his loss to Sovereignty three weeks down the road at Saratoga. How he might get there is another story.

And, to that end, McCarthy said it might make sense to ship him directly to the upstate New York track, rather than back to Churchill Downs. But move he must, in one direction or another, as the new management at Pimlico is eager to start demolition and reconstruction of the grandstand.

"It puts him in a position to run," McCarthy said of a potential trip direct to Saratoga. "He could go back to Churchill Downs and hang out for a week or two and then make his way to Saratoga. But it seems a little counterproductive to go 12 hours by van back to Kentucky to head back to New York, whether it be by plane or by van."

As to the Belmont, Wellman said, "We would love to go. I think this ownership group ... has made it very clear we take this seriously, and we want to be good ambassadors for the industry. We'll certainly keep it under consideration. But we have two-plus weeks to determine that, and we'll take all the time we need."

Classic

Awesome Aaron, claimed last fall for $40,000, launched a determined bid through the final furlongs of Friday's $250,000 Grade III Pimlico Special and outfinished Phileas Fogg by 3/4 length for the victory.

Distaff

Candied ended a frustrating string of three consecutive third-place finishes with a stretch-running, 3-length victory in Friday's $125,000 Allaire DuPont Distaff at Pimlico.

The 4-year-old Candy Ride filly, with Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons, came five-wide around the early speed to get the lead and drew off, finishing 1 1/8 miles on a fast track in 1:50.47.

Margie's Intention rallied late to capture Friday's $300,000 Grade II George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Pimlico by 3/4 length from pacesetter Paris Lily.

Turf

Utah Beach relaxed behind the pace in Saturday's $250,000 Grade III Louisville Stakes at Churchill Downs, came wide to challenge at the furlong pole and edged clear to win by 1 1/2 lengths over Verstappen.

Fort Washington battled to the lead in the stretch in Saturday's $250,000 Grade III Dinner Party Stakes at Pimlico, drifted outward a bit, but held on to win by 1 length over Cash Equity.

Reagan's Wit split rivals to take the lead near the eighth pole in Saturday's $100,000 James W. Murphy Stakes for 3-year-olds at Pimlico and drew off handily to win by 3 1/4 lengths.

Filly & Mare Turf

Firenze Flavor rallied from last of six to win Sunday's $100,000 Grade III Honeymoon Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Santa Anita by a pair of noses over Miso Phansy and Jungle Peace.

Charlene's Dream shot right to the front in Saturday's $150,000 Grade III Gallorette Stakes at Pimlico, led comfortably throughout and coasted home first by 3 3/4 lengths.

Play With Fire came from last of eight to win Friday's $125,000 Hilltop for 3-year-old fillies at Pimlico by length from Pretty Lavish.

Turf Sprint

Lunar Impact was in front from gate to wire in Saturday's $100,000 Mizdirection Stakes for fillies and mares at Santa Anita and drew clear late to win by 5 furlongs over Uncorked.

Witty was away last in Saturday's $125,000 Jim McKay Turf Sprint at Pimlico, but then came roaring down the stretch outside rivals to win by 3 1/2 lengths over No Nay Hudson.

Bosserati led much of the way in Friday's $100,000 The Very One Stakes at Pimlico and held off a bid by Accomplished Girl by a head for the win.

Sprint

Booth led from gate to wire in Saturday's $150,000 Grade III Maryland Sprint Stakes at Pimlico and won by 1 length over Epic Ride.

Retribution challenged for the lead near the furlong marker in Saturday's $150,000 Chick Lang Stakes for 3-year-olds at Pimlico and kicked away to win by 1 3/4 lengths over Touchy.

Church and State came from last of six to win Sunday's $100,000 (Canadian) King Corrie Stakes for 3-year-olds on the Woodbine all-weather course by 1/2 length over Incoming.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Zeitlos rallied four-wide to catch pacesetting Striker Has Dial and ran on to win Saturday's $125,000 Skipat Stakes at Pimlico by 1 1/2 lengths over that rival.

Echo Sound circled rivals to get the lead in Friday's $150,000 Grade III Miss Preakness Stakes at Pimlico and cleared to win by 2 lengths from You'll Be Back.

Brindi pressed the pace in Saturday's $100,000 (Canadian) Ruling Angel Stakes for 3-year-old fillies on the Woodbine all-weather course, got the lead and was all out to hold it by a nose over the favorite, Somethinabouther.

Around the world, around the clock

Japan

Ascoli Piceno was off sluggishly in Sunday's Grade 1 Victoria Mile at Tokyo Racecourse and raced last of 18 around the bend and into the long straight. Midway down that straight, jockey Christophe Lemaire finally got the 4-year-old daughter of Daiwa Major going and she ran by them all to snatch a final-strides victory, edging Queen's Walk.

The victory was her second in a row, following the Group 2 1351 Turf Sprint in Saudi Arabia in March.

Ascoli Piceno was undefeated as a 2-year-old, claiming the Grade 1 Hanshin Juvenile Fillies and the year's divisional championship with a perfect three-race campaign. She returned at 3 to finish second in both the Grade 1 Oka Sho or Japanese One Thousand Guineas and the Grade 1 NHK Mile Cup.

England

Lead Artist nailed the favorite, Dancing Gemini, in the closing strides of Saturday's Group 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newmarket, winning by a neck, with Rosallion and Notable Speech trailing in third and fourth.

With 2 furlongs to run in the 1-mile test, the classy eight-horse field was strung across the course in a near-perfect line before sorting out in the late going. John and Thady Gosden train the winner for Juddmonte. Oisin Murphy had the mount.

Ireland

Kyprios, reigning king of the stayers, made it nine wins in a row with a victory Friday in the Group 3 Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes at Leopardstown. The 7-year-old did what he had to do and no more, edging away from rival Dallas Star only in the final few hundred yards to win the 1 3/4 miles test by 1 1/2 lengths for the Coolmore, Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore triumvirate.

The race was another step back toward Royal Ascot, at which Kyprios will seek his third straight Gold Cup.