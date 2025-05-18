Scottie Scheffler stays steady at PGA Championship to secure third major

May 18 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler watched a 54-hole lead evaporate, but took a long breath to calm his nerves before fending off Jon Rahm for a stoic back-nine performance to win the 2025 PGA Championship on Sunday at Quail Hollow.

Scheffler, who entered the day with a 3-stroke lead on the field, carded a final round of even par to finish at 11-under and claim his third career major crown.

"I knew it was going to be a challenging day," Scheffler said on the CBS broadcast. "Finishing off a major championship is always difficult.

"I did a good job of staying patient on the front nine. I didn't have my best stuff, but I kept myself in it. I stepped up on the back nine and had a good nine holes."

By capturing the 107th PGA Championship, Scheffler became the first player since 1983 to win each of his first three majors by at least three strokes. The 28-year-old also became just the fifth player to win Masters and PGA Championship titles before turning 30.

He received a $3.4 million prize, in addition to his first Wanamaker Trophy, almost exactly a year after being arrested during the 2024 PGA Championship.

Scheffler started slow, with a bogey on No. 1. He rebounded with a birdie on his second hole, but proceeded to bogey Nos. 6 and 9 for a 2-over 37 on the front nine.

Rahm, who entered the day five strokes back of Scheffler, was bogey-free through his first 15 holes. He holed birdies on Nos. 8, 10 and 11 to move into a tie for first, but proceeded to lip out putts down the stretch.

Meanwhile, Scheffler birdied Nos. 10, 14 and 15 to balloon his lead. He made bogey on No. 18 to close out the tournament.

Rahm was SO CLOSE to a birdie on 13 to tie the lead. pic.twitter.com/qZM6lrNQFG— Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 18, 2025

Rahm followed his bogey on No. 16 with doubles on Nos. 17 and 18. He finished at 2-over for the day, dropping into a nine-way tie for eighth at 4 under for the tournament.

"I think it's the first time I've been in position to win a major that close and haven't done it," Rahm told reporters. "The only times I think I've been in the lead in a major on a Sunday, I've been able to close it out, and this is a very different situation."

Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Davis Riley tied for second place at 6-under for the tournament. Taylor Pendrith, Jhonattan Vegas and J.T. Poston tied for fifth and 5-under.

"I'm just really proud of the way we fought this week," Scheffler said. "I was battling my swing the first couple days and I didn't have as good of a prep week as I would have hoped to.

"It was a battle out there for four days. ... It was a real team effort this week. I'm proud of the whole squad and looking forward to celebrating this one."

The 2025 U.S. Open is the next major tournament on the PGA Tour schedule. The third major of the season will be held June 12 to 15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa.