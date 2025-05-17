Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism wins rough Preakness Stakes

May 17 (UPI) -- Journalism, second in the Kentucky Derby, got home first in the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of the U.S. Triple Crown, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday -- but only after surviving a scary scrum at the top of the stretch.

With Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty sitting out the Preakness, there was no chance of a Triple Crown sweep. But the victory nonetheless boosted Journalism to the top rank of the 3-year-old competition.

And he earned it the hard way.

As the horses turned for home, Gosger emerged with the lead after pressing the early pace. Behind him was a wall of horses and behind them was Journalism.

Journalism's jockey, Umberto Rispoli, searched for a way through and finally found a narrow opening. Journalism took it. As the field adjusted to that, several horses came together in a bumping match that, after the race, prompted a stewards' inquiry.

After straightening out, it appeared Journalism had no chance of catching Gosger, who was unaffected by the traffic and had opened up a huge advantage. With a striking turn of foot, Journalism quickly cut into that margin and won by about 1/2 length.

Rispoli said even he was dubious about his chances as he assessed Gosger's lead.

"It's going to be hard to get him," he said, before the jockey did.

Lexington Stakes winner Gosger held second, with Arkansas Derby winner Sandman third. Goal Oriented was fourth, and British invader Heart of Honor placed fifth after a getting away a bit slowly. Journalism finished the 1 3/16 miles on a fast track in 1:55.47.

The stewards posted the "inquiry" sign and took a look at the roughhousing, but then quickly ruled the race official with no change.

"A lot of bouncing around there at the 3/16th pole," winning trainer Michael McCarthy said. "I guess when I saw that, I resigned myself to the fact that it was another fantastic effort, maybe came up a little bit short.

"But it just goes to show the tenacity that this horse has. Couldn't be prouder of him."

McCarthy said he was confident going into the Triple Crown races before Journalism, with some bad racing luck and on a sloppy track, just missed in the Kentucky Derby.

"In the back of my mind, I thought we'd be two-for-two here. But you know what, I'm just happy to get one of these. They're very, very difficult races to win."

Journalism may have a chance to go 2-for-3 in the Triple Crown. Aron Wellman, representing a power-packed ownership group, said in accepting the Woodlawn Vase trophy, the symbol of Preakness victory, "We're going to New York, baby."

That would be the Belmont Stakes on June 7 at Saratoga Racecourse, the final leg of the series.

Only three of this year's 19 Kentucky Derby runners went on to compete in the Preakness. Other than Journalism, Sandman finished seventh in the Run for the Roses, and American Promise, 17th in the Derby, again was not a factor in the Preakness.

Journalism, a son of Curlin out of the Uncle Mo mare Mopotism, came into the Kentucky Derby riding a four-race winning streak, including the Grade I Santa Anita Derby.

This year's Preakness was the last at the existing Pimlico. A sweeping transformation of Maryland Racing calls for replacement of the existing grandstand, part of which already is condemned.

All racing will be switched to Maryland's Laurel Park north of Washington. After renovation, a slimmed down and modernized Pimlico will be the sole site of Maryland Thoroughbred racing.