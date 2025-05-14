Surging Scottie Scheffler, unburdened Rory McIlroy favored at 2025 PGA Championship

May 14 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler believes he can ride recent momentum into the 2025 PGA Championship, while an unburdened Rory McIlroy aims to follow his first Masters title with a Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday at Quail Hollow.

The second major tournmament of the golf season will be held from Thursday through Sunday at the Charlotte, N.C., club. Coverage of the 107th PGA Championship will air on ESPN+, ESPN, CBS and Paramount+.

Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, is a narrow betting favorite over the second-ranked McIlroy. He earned his first victory of the season May 4 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

"I feel like my game is in a good spot," Scheffler, who is looking for his first PGA Championship crown, told reporters. "I think it would be silly to say I can't ride a little bit of that momentum going into this tournament."

McIlroy tied for seventh Sunday at the Truist Championship, his second tournament since winning his first green jacket to complete a previously elusive career Grand Slam. He said Wednesday that he has "achieved everything" he ever wanted to do in golf, but still will set goals. He also said his Masters win "could be the highlight of my career."

"I dreamed as a child of becoming the best player in the world and winning all the majors," McIlroy said. "I've done that, so everything beyond this, for however long I decide to play the game competitively, is a bonus."

No. 15 Bryson DeChambeau, No. 6 Ludvig Aberg and No. 3 Xander Schauffele are among the other expected contenders for the first-place prize money, which is expected to eclipse last year's $3.3 million total.

McIlroy said his win last year at Quail Hollow -- at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship -- was probably his best golf of the season. The two-time PGA Championship winner also set the course record with a 61 during the third round of his win at the 2015 Wells Fargo Championship.

The 156-player field of the 2025 event includes 13 PGA Championship winners, including five multi-time champions. Schauffele, the defending champion, shares a group with Scheffler and McIlroy. They will start the tournament at 8:22 a.m. EDT Thursday on hole No. 10.

Brooks Koepka owns three of last seven PGA Championship titles. Justin Thomas, who is aiming for his third PGA Championship title, won the last time tournament was held at Quail Hollow (2017).

A slight chance of rain is in the forecast Friday and Saturday, but previous showers also could impact play. Scheffler, McIlroy and other elite golfers said this week that the wet grounds should favor long drives and result in usage of bigger clubs on the tee box.

The 7,626-yard course, which sits on 257 acres, has rolling hills, tree-lined fairways and raised putting surfaces. The grounds fall 80 feet from their highest point down to a creek at their lowest. Large greens, bunkers and trees will test the field throughout the weekend, while water features are mostly prevalent on the back nine.

Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington and Martin Kaymer will tee off in the first group at 7 a.m. Thursday on hole No. 1. Aberg, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed will tee off at 1:25 p.m. on No. 1. DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland and Gary Woodland will start the first round at 1:47 p.m. on No. 1.

McIlroy leads the FedExCup standings, with three wins through eight events this season. He also earned five Top 10 finishes. Sepp Straka, Thomas, Scheffler and Andre Novak also sit in the Top 5 of the standings. Scheffler placed inside the Top 10 in six of his nine events. He earned one victory.

"I'm playing with with two guys that are playing some of the best golf in the world," Scheffler said. "Xander won two majors last year and Rory already won a Players and the Masters this year, so he is playing some fantastic golf.

"It should be a lot of fun."

How to watch

All times EDT

Thursday

First-round coverage from 7 a.m. to noon on ESPN+ and noon to 7 p.m. on ESPN

Friday

Second-round coverage from 7 a.m. to noon on ESPN+ and noon to 7 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Third-round coverage from 8 to 10 a.m. on ESPN+, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

Sunday

Fourth-round coverage from 8 to 10 a.m. on ESPN+, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1 to 7 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

Rory McIlroy wins the 2025 Masters Tournament