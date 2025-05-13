Only three of 19 Kentucky Derby starters return for Saturday's Preakness Stakes

1 of 2 | Trainer Bob Baffert reacts after his Preakness contender, Goal Oriented, drew the No. 1 gate for Saturday's race. Photo courtesy of Pimlico Racecourse

May 13 (UPI) -- Only three of the 19 starters from the Kentucky Derby officially signed on for the second jewel of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, at Monday night's post-position draw.

And with Derby winner Sovereignty sitting out Saturday's Preakness, there's no potential Triple Crown sweep in the works.

That does not mean, though, that the race is devoid of history, record-setting opportunities or intrigue of its own. There's no shortage of any of that, and the six "new shooters" in the nine-horse field certainly contribute to some handicapping challenges.

Attention centers on Journalism, the Derby runner-up whose owners dithered until the last moment before committing him to the 1 3/16-mile Preakness. The Santa Anita Derby winner drew gate No. 2 and was installed as the 8-5 favorite on the morning line. Few were arguing that call at the draw ceremony, but no one was conceding the race, either.

"Look, Journalism is definitely the horse to beat. He has already proven that," said Mark Casse, who will saddle Arkansas Derby winner Sandman. "We don't know how he is going to react to the two weeks [between the Derbyand the Preakness]. We don't know how it will be for us."

Sandman finished seventh at Churchill Downs and was posted at 4-1 for the Preakness, coming from gate No. 7.

The only other Derby horse in the field, American Promise, beat only three horses in the Run for the Roses and is 15-1 on the morning line for Saturday's race.

The other buzz, as usual in any big American stakes race, was about the inside, No. 1 gate. It's usually regarded as a handicap, forcing the jockey either to gun to the lead or get trapped behind speedier rivals.

This time, that spot went to Goal Oriented, a Bob Baffert trainee making just his third career start. Baffert's Derby starter, 2024 Juvenile champion Citizen Bull, also was stuck in the inside gate, set the early pace and folded up to finish one slot ahead of American Promise.

Baffert put a positive spin on the draw, easy enough for him to do as he saddled American Pharoah to win the Preakness from No. 1 in 2015. He led all the way and won by 7 lengths, ridden out.

Casse had a similar experience with War of Will, the 2019 Preakness winner, but still had nothing good to say about the experience.

"Obviously, you don't want to be the No. 1," Casse said.

Stuck with the spot, Baffert put the best shine on the situation.

"Once you draw, you can't think about it. Last time I drew the one here was with American Pharaoh. I drew the one with Lookin At Lucky [who finished seventh]. The one hole is not as bad here as it would be in the Derby," Baffert said. "He [Goal Oriented] is not as fast as these other horses on paper, but I think he is a good horse."

Speaking of records, Baffert already has a record eight Preakness wins. D. Wayne Lukas, who saddles American Promise, has seven wins, including last year with Seize the Grey.

Todd Pletcher, who has won the Derby twice and the Belmont Stakes four times, is looking complete his Triple Crown set with a Preakness win by River Thames.

Here's the field for the 150th Preakness Stakes, Saturday, May 17 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, post time 7:01 p.m. EDT:

1. Goal Oriented, 6-1. Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat, winner of both previous starts, making his stakes debut

2. Journalism, 8-5 favorite. Michael McCarthy, Umberto Rispoli, won the Santa Anita Derby, second in the Kentucky Derby

3. American Promise, 15-1. D. Wayne Lukas, Nik Juarez, won the Virginia Derby, 16th in the Kentucky Derby

4. Heart of Honor, 12-1. Jamie Osborne, Saffie Osborne, second in the UAE Derby in Dubai

5. Pay Billy, 20-1. Michael Gorham, Raul Mena, won the "Win and You're In" Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park

6. River Thames, 9-2. Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., second in the Fountain of Youth, third in the Blue Grass

7. Sandman, 4-1. Mark Casse, John Velazquz, won the Arkansas Derby, seventh in the Kentucky Derby

8. Clever Again, 5-1. Steve Asmussen, Jose Ortiz, won the "Win and You're In" Hot Springs Stakes at Oaklawn Park

9. Gosger, 20-1. Brendan Walsh, Luis Saez, won the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland