May 13, 2025 / 12:33 PM

Novak Djokovic splits with coach Andy Murray after six-month tennis union

By Alex Butler
Novak Djokovic (R) hired coach Andy Murray in November. Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE
May 13 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic and coach Andy Murray ended their partnership after six months, they said Tuesday.

Djokovic announced in November that he hired Murray. The 24-time Grand Slam winner was ranked No. 7 in the world at the time. Djokovic, who won three Grand Slam titles and made all four title matches in 2023, failed to win a Grand Slam in 2024 for the first time since 2017.

He advanced to the 2025 Australian Open semifinals to start his current campaign.

"Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over last six months on and off the court," Djokovic wrote on his social media platforms. "I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together."

Djokovic reached just one final during his partnership to Andy Murray. He lost in straight sets to Jakub Mensik in that Miami Open finale on March 30 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Serbian had a 12-7 overall record during his partnership with Murray. Djokovic is on his second three-match losing streak this season. He only lost three consecutive matches once between his 2012 and 2024 campaigns.

"Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months," Murray said in a statement.

"I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season."

