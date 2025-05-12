Preakness field solidifies, Royal Ascot candidates emerge in weekend horse racing

1 of 2 | Sandal's Song wins Saturday's Royal Palm Juvenile at Gulfstream Park, earning a spot in the Royal Ascot meeting. Photo by Lauren King, courtesy of Gulfstream Park

May 12 (UPI) -- Weekend races in Florida and France turned up some candidates for next month's Royal Ascot meeting, while the field for next weekend's Preakness Stakes solidified with the announcement that Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism and Arkansas Derby winner Sandman will run.

Far Bridge confirmed his status among the best U.S. turf runners with a confident win in the Man o' War in New York amid scattered graded stakes action around North America.

Let's get down to action.

The Triple Crown

Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism and Arkansas Derby winner Sandman finally are slated to participate in next Saturday's Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Sandman, who finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby, was declared a candidate only Saturday, and Journalism's connections waited until the day before Monday's post-position draw to make up their minds.

The only other Derby contender moving on to the Preakness is American Promise, who finished 16th in Louisville for trainer D. Wayne Lukas. Lukas saddled Seize the Grey to victory in the 2024 Preakness.

Trainer Mark Casse said Sandman, originally slated to rest up for the Belmont Stakes, made the case for himself to return instead after two weeks off to contest the Belmont.

"I always quote Allen Jerkens, 'Run 'em when they're good.' And he's good right now," Casse said.

Trainer Michael McCarthy trekked from Lexington to Louisville to watch Journalism work at midmorning Sunday. After that, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, part of the ownership group had "green-lighted" Journalism for the Preakness.

The long-range Baltimore weather forecast has a lot of rain, from showers through thunderstorms for most of the week.

Amid all the talk, there was some 3-year-old action in actual races during the weekend, too.

Hill Road, McAfee and Captain Cook, all early Triple Crown competitors, showed they still might have an impact on the division with a 1-2-3 finish in Saturday's $200,000 Grade III Peter Pan at Aqueduct.

At Monmouth Park, Kentucky Outlaw was off to his usual slow start in Saturday's $102,000 Long Branch Stakes, stalked the pace, took the lead near the quarter pole and prevailed by 1 1/2 lengths over Cool Intentions.

Turf

Far Bridge always looked the part of a winner in Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Man o' War on the Aqueduct turf, and jockey Joel Rosario rode him that way to a confident victory.

The 5-year-old son of English Channel tracked the early leaders, saved all the ground into the stretch and ran by to win by 1 length in a hand ride. He finished the 1 3/8 miles on good turf in 2:17.24.

Turf Mile

Freedom's Not Free pressed the pace in Sunday's $100,000 Cinema Stakes for 3-year-olds at Santa Anita, got by the speedy Incanto and ran on to win by 1 1/4 lengths. Bodi Zafa edged Incanto for second. Freedom's Not Free, an Omaha Beach colt, toured 1 mile of firm turf in 1:34.74.

Juvenile Turf

A pair of juvenile turf sprints Saturday at Gulfstream Park offered the winners guaranteed spots in similar events at next month's Royal Ascot meeting in England.

First-time starter Sandal's Song dueled through the stretch with odds-on favorite Squire before drawing off to win Saturday's $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile by 1 1/2 lengths.

The Mendelssohn colt, trained by George Weaver, ran 5 furlongs on firm turf in 56.30 seconds with Luca Panici up. Odds-on favorite Lennilu took the companion Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies by 3 3/4 lengths.

Both trainers said they'd love to attend Ascot.

Turf Sprint

Shisospicy stalked a hot early pace in Saturday's $225,000 Grade III Mamzelle for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs, took the lead when prompted by jockey Jose Ortiz and drew off smartly to win by 4 1/4 lengths. Kilwin and late-running long shot Mechaya filled out the trifecta.

Love Cervere came from last of nine to take Saturday's $150,000 Take the A Train Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Aqueduct by a neck over Hey Bertie. Love Cervere, a daughter of Into Mischief, ran 6 furlongs on the good outer turf course in 1:10.25.

Lovesick Blues chased down pacesetting Bran late in Saturday's $100,000 Siren Lure Stakes at Santa Anita and hit the wire first by 1/2 length over that rival. The 7-year-old Grazen gelding ran 6 furlongs on firm turf in 1:08.50.

Distaff

Jody's Pride surged to the lead inside the eighth pole in Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Ruffian Stakes at Aqueduct and won by 3/4 length over fellow closer Sterling Silver. The favorite, My Mane Squeeze, led briefly and finished third.

Sprint

Whatchatalkinabout, stepping out of the state-bred ranks for the first time for trainer Wesley Ward, pressed the pace in Saturday's $175,000 Grade III John A. Nerud Stakes at Aqueduct, and then duked it out with pacesetter Silver Slugger before winning by a head from that one.

Around the world, around the clock

Japan

Panja Tower didn't exactly tower over 17 rivals in Sunday's Grade 1 NHK Mile Cup at Tokyo Racecourse, but the Tower of London colt did enough to post an upset victory in a four-horse blanket finish.

With Kohei Matsuyama up, Panja Tower broke cleanly from the No. 11 and bided his time until well through the sweeping turn. Then, with a quick burst, he circled rivals to take the lead.

No one was conceding anything, though, and Magin Sands just missed by a nose with a late rally. Cerbiatto, one of five fillies in the field, finished third, another nose back.

Panja Tower won his first two starts as a 2-year-old, including the Keio Hai Nisai Stakes (G2), but got home 12th in the Asahi Hai Futurity. He finished fourth in his 2025 debut, the Falcon Stakes (G3) at Chukyo Racecourse on March 22.

European Classics

Last weekend was for Godolphin, this weekend was for Coolmore, although not quite to the same extent.

The Irish lads will be content, though, with winning both of the big weekend races for 3-year-olds, with Delacroix dominating four rivals in the Group 3 Derby Trial at Leopardstown in Ireland and Henri Matisse more narrowly handling a much tougher challenge in the Group 1 Poule d'Essai des Poulains in Paris.

Ryan Moore rode Henri Matisse, last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner, to take the lead about 200 meters out and then just did hold off Juddmonte's Jonquil with Oisin Murphy up, winning by a head. Coolmore's Camille Pissarro was third.

Back west across the Channels, Delacroix idled in second behind stablemate Rock of Cashel until 2 furlongs from home, and then responded readily when Jockey Wayne Lordan asked and drew off to win by 2 3/4 lengths from Purview.

O'Brien said the St James's Palace at Royal Ascot is a likely target for Henri Matisse. Epsom beckons for Delacroix.

On the filly front, a stewards' decision carried the day for the late Aga Khan's forces as Zarigana finished second, a nose behind Shes Perfect in the Group 1 Poule d'Essai des Poulishes.

After an inquiry, the ruling was there was enough interference to reverse the finish, with Zarigana getting her fourth win from five starts.