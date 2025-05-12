Trending
Sports News
May 12, 2025 / 2:12 PM

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes released from hospital after fatal crash

By Alex Butler
May 12 (UPI) -- Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes was released from a hospital after being treated for injuries he sustained during a fatal weekend car crash in Largo, Fla., the school announced Monday.

"We are aware of a car crash that occurred on the afternoon of May 10 in Largo, Fla., involving student-athlete Adarius Hayes," the Hurricanes said. "Adarius was hospitalized and released, and we are currently working to gather more information.

"We are deeply saddened to learn the crash resulted in three fatalities, as confirmed by Largo Police, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those lost."

The Largo Police Department announced Sunday that Hayes was behind the wheel of his Dodge SUV when it crashed into a Kia SUV on Saturday near Tampa, Fla. Three occupants of the Kia -- 78-year-old Gail Price, 10-year-old Jabari Elijah Solomon and 4-year old Charlie Herbert Solomon Rivera -- were killed.

Another occupant of the Kia was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Hayes, 20, appeared in 11 games last season for the Hurricanes. He totaled just four combined tackles and an interception during his freshman campaign, when he was mostly used on special teams.

A police investigation into the crash is ongoing.

