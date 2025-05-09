Trending
Sports News
May 9, 2025 / 1:51 PM

North Carolina denies 'false reports,' says Jordon Hudson welcome at football facilities

By Alex Butler
Share with X
North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson started dating in 2023. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson started dating in 2023. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Jordon Hudson remains welcome at North Carolina football facilities, the Tar Heels said Friday in response to a report stating that coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend was prohibited from team areas, including the field.

Earlier Friday, Pablo Torre reported on the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, that Tar Heels officials decided last week that Hudson was "no longer allowed" inside the Chapel Hill, N.C., football building or on the field.

Hours later, the Tar Heels issued a statement addressing what they called "false reports" about Hudson's role. They also stated that Hudson is not a school employee.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the university or Carolina athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina football facilities," the Tar Heels said.

Related

"Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to coach Belichick's personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina football and the university."

The Tar Heels signed Belichick to a five-year, $50 million contract in January, making him the highest-paid public employee in North Carolina. Belichick, who coached the New England Patriots for 25 years, started dating Hudson in 2023.

The couple said the met on a February 2021 flight to Palm Beach, Fla. Hudson, 24, was a sophomore cheerleader at Bridgewater State University in 2020-21. Belichick, 73, was in his 21st season as Patriots coach in 2020-21.

Hudson has become increasingly present in the public sphere since Belichick's arrival in Chapel Hill. While she does not have an official role with the school, Belichick requested for her to be copied in emails sent to him from school officials and she participated in promotions for his new book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football."

She recently gained more attention during the coach's appearance last month on CBS Sunday Morning, when she interrupted his interview to squash host Tony Dokoupil's question about how the couple met.

"We're not talking about this," Hudson, who frequently posts photos alongside Belichick on Instagram, said on the April 27 show.

Dokoupil said that Hudson was "a constant presence" during the interview. Belichick later issued a statement saying he "was surprised" by the introduction of topics unrelated to his book.

"I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book," Belichick said. "After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion."

The Tar Heels, who fired former coach Mack Brown in November, will host TCU in their regular-season opener Sept. 1 at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Hudson is a contestant in the Miss Maine USA competition, which will be held Saturday and Sunday in Portland. She was the runner-up in 2024.

Latest Headlines

Nick Chubb re-signing 'unlikely' for Cleveland Browns, GM says
NFL // 1 hour ago
Nick Chubb re-signing 'unlikely' for Cleveland Browns, GM says
May 9 (UPI) -- Re-signing running back Nick Chubb is "increasingly unlikely" for the Cleveland Browns this off-season, general manager Andrew Berry said Friday.
Bayer Leverkusen soccer coach Xabi Alonso to leave amid Real Madrid links
Soccer // 2 hours ago
Bayer Leverkusen soccer coach Xabi Alonso to leave amid Real Madrid links
May 9 (UPI) -- Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso will step down from his role at the end of the season, he announced Friday.
Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
NBA // 3 hours ago
Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
May 9 (UPI) -- Draymond Green said he is sick of a perceived "agenda" to make him "look like an angry Black man" after he earned his fifth technical foul of the playoffs in a Golden State Warriors loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Derby winner out, runner-up still a maybe for Preakness Stakes
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Derby winner out, runner-up still a maybe for Preakness Stakes
May 9 (UPI) -- Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will not contest the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of the U.S. Triple Crown, and Journalism, runner-up in the Run for the Roses, remains a maybe.
McDavid, Draisaitl carry Oilers past Golden Knights for 2-0 series lead
NHL // 5 hours ago
McDavid, Draisaitl carry Oilers past Golden Knights for 2-0 series lead
May 9 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid raced by defenders and slid a pass to Leon Draisaitl, who hit a one-timer off an overtime rush to beat the Vegas Golden Knights and give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
Pittsburgh Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton after 12-26 start
MLB // 23 hours ago
Pittsburgh Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton after 12-26 start
May 8 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton after a 12-26 start to their 2025 campaign, the team announced Thursday.
Carolina Panthers cut edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney
NFL // 1 day ago
Carolina Panthers cut edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney
May 8 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers released veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, the team announced Thursday.
Anaheim Ducks to hire three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville as coach
NHL // 1 day ago
Anaheim Ducks to hire three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville as coach
May 8 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks will hire three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville as their new head coach.
David Beckham, Gary Neville-led ownership group completes Salford City purchase
Soccer // 1 day ago
David Beckham, Gary Neville-led ownership group completes Salford City purchase
May 8 (UPI) -- An ownership group led by former England soccer stars David Beckham and Gary Neville completed its purchase of Salford City, the League Two franchise announced Thursday.
Basketball legend Sue Bird named first managing director of Team USA women
NBA // 1 day ago
Basketball legend Sue Bird named first managing director of Team USA women
May 8 (UPI) -- Sue Bird will serve as the first managing director of the the United States Women's National Team, USA Basketball announced Thursday.

Trending Stories

Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
Derby winner out, runner-up still a maybe for Preakness Stakes
Derby winner out, runner-up still a maybe for Preakness Stakes
Pittsburgh Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton after 12-26 start
Pittsburgh Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton after 12-26 start
McDavid, Draisaitl carry Oilers past Golden Knights for 2-0 series lead
McDavid, Draisaitl carry Oilers past Golden Knights for 2-0 series lead
Carolina Panthers cut edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney
Carolina Panthers cut edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney

Follow Us