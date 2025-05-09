North Carolina denies 'false reports,' says Jordon Hudson welcome at football facilities

May 9 (UPI) -- Jordon Hudson remains welcome at North Carolina football facilities, the Tar Heels said Friday in response to a report stating that coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend was prohibited from team areas, including the field.

Earlier Friday, Pablo Torre reported on the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, that Tar Heels officials decided last week that Hudson was "no longer allowed" inside the Chapel Hill, N.C., football building or on the field.

Hours later, the Tar Heels issued a statement addressing what they called "false reports" about Hudson's role. They also stated that Hudson is not a school employee.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the university or Carolina athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina football facilities," the Tar Heels said.

"Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to coach Belichick's personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina football and the university."

The Tar Heels signed Belichick to a five-year, $50 million contract in January, making him the highest-paid public employee in North Carolina. Belichick, who coached the New England Patriots for 25 years, started dating Hudson in 2023.

The couple said the met on a February 2021 flight to Palm Beach, Fla. Hudson, 24, was a sophomore cheerleader at Bridgewater State University in 2020-21. Belichick, 73, was in his 21st season as Patriots coach in 2020-21.

Hudson has become increasingly present in the public sphere since Belichick's arrival in Chapel Hill. While she does not have an official role with the school, Belichick requested for her to be copied in emails sent to him from school officials and she participated in promotions for his new book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football."

Bill Belichick, second in all-time NFL wins and a six-time Super Bowl champion, talks with "CBS Mornings" Tony Dokoupil about his father's advice, Tom Brady, and his new book, "The Art of Winning." https://t.co/SsQxUwmape pic.twitter.com/kSAt2pLKcq— CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) April 27, 2025

She recently gained more attention during the coach's appearance last month on CBS Sunday Morning, when she interrupted his interview to squash host Tony Dokoupil's question about how the couple met.

"We're not talking about this," Hudson, who frequently posts photos alongside Belichick on Instagram, said on the April 27 show.

Dokoupil said that Hudson was "a constant presence" during the interview. Belichick later issued a statement saying he "was surprised" by the introduction of topics unrelated to his book.

"I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book," Belichick said. "After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion."

The Tar Heels, who fired former coach Mack Brown in November, will host TCU in their regular-season opener Sept. 1 at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Hudson is a contestant in the Miss Maine USA competition, which will be held Saturday and Sunday in Portland. She was the runner-up in 2024.