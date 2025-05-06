Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will skip Preakness Stakes

May 6 (UPI) -- Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will not run in the May 17 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, abruptly ending hopes of a 14th Triple Crown sweep.

Trainer Bill Mott indicated in the Churchill Downs winner's circle immediately after the Derby that a Preakness run was not a given for Sovereignty. The no-go was made official Tuesday.

"We received a call today from trainer Bill Mott that Sovereignty will not be competing in the Preakness, Mike Rogers, executive vice president of 1/ST Racing, operator of Pimlico, announced. "Bill informed us they would point toward the Belmont Stakes."

The decision by his owner, Godolphin, headed by Dubai's Sheik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, marks the third time since 2019 that the Preakness will go to the post without the Derby winner.

In 2019, Country House was promoted to victory in the Run for the Roses on the disqualification of Maximum Security, but then stayed home from the Preakness with an illness and never competed again.

In 2022, Rich Strike passed on the Preakness and returned in the third jewel of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes. He finished sixth there and was winless in five subsequent starts.

Thirteen horses have claimed the Triple Crown, from Sir Barton in 1919 to Justify in 2018.

The owners of Derby runner-up Journalism have not yet announced plans for their colt. But Aron Wellman, head of the ownership group, complimented Mott and Godolphin for announcing their decision early.

"[F]air play to Bill Mott and Godolphin for showing their hand early and not stringing the media and the connections of other possible Preakness starters along," Wellman said, according to BloodHorse.

While the Preakness field could be made up largely of non-Derby horses based on early comments from connections, it also could have some interesting "new shooters."

Pimlico announced Tuesday that trainer Jamie Osborne is sending Group 2 UAE Derby runner-up Heart of Honor to contest the Preakness. Heart of Honor missed by a nose in the Dubai race to Japan's Admire Daytona, who finished last in the Run for the Roses.

"We thought this was worth a shot," Osborne said.

Rodriguez, a late scratch from the Derby with a minor injury, also is pointing toward the Preakness.