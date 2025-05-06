Trending
Sports News
May 6, 2025 / 10:34 AM

Notre Dame, Clemson agree to 12-year football series

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Head coach Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will start a 12-year home-and-home series with Clemson in 2027. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 4 | Head coach Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will start a 12-year home-and-home series with Clemson in 2027. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers agreed to a 12-game home-and-home contract, which will pit the storied college football programs against each other from 2027 through 2038, they announced Tuesday.

"We strive to consistently create a football schedule that positions us for success in the College Football Playoff, and that goal requires us to form historic partnerships like this one with Clemson," Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua said in a news release.

"This rivalry has already produced some of the most memorable moments in recent college football history, and our fans deserve these matchups to continue to make those indelible memories."

The Fighting Irish and Tigers were previously scheduled to meet in 2027 at Clemson, 2028 at Notre Dame, 2031 at Clemson, 2034 at Notre Dame and 2037 at Clemson.

The Tigers lead the all-time series 5-3.

"Even in just the last decade, matchups between Clemson and Notre Dame have produced incredibly memorable moments and games," Clemson athletic director Graham Neff said.

"We have immense excitement for the creation of this 12-year series between these two premier programs, as we know these will be must-see matchups for fans at Memorial Stadium and Notre Dame Stadium, as well as television audiences nationwide."

Read More

Latest Headlines

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt throws glasses during tantrum with umpire
MLB // 58 minutes ago
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt throws glasses during tantrum with umpire
May 6 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt was so enraged during a tantrum with umpire Adrian Johnson that he chucked his glasses into the Yankee Stadium grass in the eighth inning of a win over the New York Yankees.
Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon hits game-winner to upset Okla. City Thunder
NBA // 1 hour ago
Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon hits game-winner to upset Okla. City Thunder
May 6 (UPI) -- Aaron Gordon elevated and drained a game-winning fast-break 3-pointer, lifting the Denver Nuggets to an upset win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in an epic Western Conference semifinals opener.
N.Y. Knicks stun Boston Celtics in overtime in Eastern semifinals Game 1
NBA // 2 hours ago
N.Y. Knicks stun Boston Celtics in overtime in Eastern semifinals Game 1
May 6 (UPI) -- Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby each scored 20 points in the second half to help the New York Knicks erase a 20-point deficit to stun the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
Washington Commanders, D.C., to host 2027 NFL Draft on National Mall
NFL // 1 day ago
Washington Commanders, D.C., to host 2027 NFL Draft on National Mall
May 5 (UPI) -- Washington, will host the 2027 NFL Draft on the National Mall, President Donald Trump announced Monday inside the Oval Office.
Utah Jazz, coach Will Hardy agree to multiyear extension
NBA // 21 hours ago
Utah Jazz, coach Will Hardy agree to multiyear extension
May 5 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz agreed to a multiyear contract extension through 2031 with head coach Will Hardy, owner Ryan Smith announced Monday on X.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush arrested, charged with assault, harassment
NFL // 21 hours ago
Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush arrested, charged with assault, harassment
May 5 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush was arrested in a Pittsburgh suburb and faces charges of simple assault and harassment, court records showed Monday.
Sheik Mohammed's Godolphin had weekend of a lifetime in global horse racing
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Sheik Mohammed's Godolphin had weekend of a lifetime in global horse racing
May 5 (UPI) -- Sheik Mohammed could only have dreamed of having a weekend like this one -- an unprecedented sweep of four Classics on two continents, including his long-sought first Kentucky Derby win.
Julian Edelman voted into New England Patriots Hall of Fame
NFL // 22 hours ago
Julian Edelman voted into New England Patriots Hall of Fame
May 5 (UPI) -- Fans voted former wide receiver Julian Edelman into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2025, the Patriots announced Monday.
Michigan to suspend football coach Sherrone Moore for role in advanced scouting scandal
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Michigan to suspend football coach Sherrone Moore for role in advanced scouting scandal
May 5 (UPI) -- Michigan is expected to suspend football coach Sherrone Moore for two games this season for his role in an advanced scouting operation, which allegedly violated NCAA rules.
Kentucky Derby stole limelight from lots of other great weekend races
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Kentucky Derby stole limelight from lots of other great weekend races
May 5 (UPI) -- As usual, the Kentucky Derby got so much attention that it eclipsed a lot of other top-shelf racing during the first weekend in May, involving champions, would-be contenders and many other famous names.

Trending Stories

Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield lead 'lucky' Warriors past Rockets in Game 7
Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield lead 'lucky' Warriors past Rockets in Game 7
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush arrested, charged with assault, harassment
Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush arrested, charged with assault, harassment
Julian Edelman voted into New England Patriots Hall of Fame
Julian Edelman voted into New England Patriots Hall of Fame
N.Y. Knicks stun Boston Celtics in overtime in Eastern semifinals Game 1
N.Y. Knicks stun Boston Celtics in overtime in Eastern semifinals Game 1

Follow Us