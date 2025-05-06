Notre Dame, Clemson agree to 12-year football series

May 6 (UPI) -- The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers agreed to a 12-game home-and-home contract, which will pit the storied college football programs against each other from 2027 through 2038, they announced Tuesday.

"We strive to consistently create a football schedule that positions us for success in the College Football Playoff, and that goal requires us to form historic partnerships like this one with Clemson," Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua said in a news release.

"This rivalry has already produced some of the most memorable moments in recent college football history, and our fans deserve these matchups to continue to make those indelible memories."

The Fighting Irish and Tigers were previously scheduled to meet in 2027 at Clemson, 2028 at Notre Dame, 2031 at Clemson, 2034 at Notre Dame and 2037 at Clemson.

The Tigers lead the all-time series 5-3.

"Even in just the last decade, matchups between Clemson and Notre Dame have produced incredibly memorable moments and games," Clemson athletic director Graham Neff said.

"We have immense excitement for the creation of this 12-year series between these two premier programs, as we know these will be must-see matchups for fans at Memorial Stadium and Notre Dame Stadium, as well as television audiences nationwide."