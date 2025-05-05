Sports News
May 5, 2025 / 10:36 AM

Gary Hall Jr., who lost 10 Olympic medals in L.A. fires, given replacements

By Alex Butler
Former Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr. (R), shown with Team USA teammate Anthony Ervin, won five gold medals. File Photo by Marco Chiesa/UPI
Former Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr. (R), shown with Team USA teammate Anthony Ervin, won five gold medals. File Photo by Marco Chiesa/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Former Team USA swimmer Gary Hall Jr., who lost 10 Olympic medals in the Los Angeles wildfires, was presented with replicas of the prizes by the International Olympic Committee on Monday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

He received the medals from IOC president Thomas Bach during a private ceremony at the IOC headquarters, also known as Olympic House. The five-time gold medalist also brought along two of his gold medals -- from Atlanta 1996 and Athens 2004 -- that melted and fused together during the fires.

"I cannot thank the Olympic movement enough for their support through this very difficult time," Hall said, according to Olympics.com.

"Their realizations through this process that outweigh the sense of loss and that is this word of solidarity and what it means: the value of friends outweighs the value of objects, and character cannot be taken away, it cannot be burned, it cannot be lost and what is inside of us, our spirit, our being, our soul - that is important.

"We live in a time of capitalism, consumerism and you realize when you lose everything how little of it you truly need."

Hall, 50, earned three silver medals and two bronze medals, in addition to his five gold medals. He won gold in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay and 4x100-meter medley relay in 1996. He won gold in the 50-meter freestyle and 4x100-meter medley relay in 2000. He won his final gold medal in the 50-meter freestyle in 2004.

Hall also won three world championship titles.

"We really appreciate your presence here," Bach said at the ceremony. "I cannot tell you how much we admire you, not only because of the medals, but because when we were reading your tragic story of losing your house, your possessions and all your worldly properties, this went straight to our heart.

"But even more so, when we learned how you overcame this tragedy in the style of a true Olympic champion, showing all the resilience, courage and confidence that you were known for as an athlete at the time, but you displayed under very different circumstances once more."

Hall, a Pacific Palisades resident, told TMZ in January that he had about three minutes to decide what he needed to take from his home when escaping the fires.

"I grabbed my dog first," Hall said. "I grabbed my insulin. I have type 1 diabetes and need insulin to live. I didn't have enough time to grab needles, which were in the bathroom at the far side of the house. My Olympic medals were in a closet at the far side of the house. I didn't not have time to grab those. I did not have time to grab anything besides the dog, insulin and two items: a painting of my grandfather and a religious article that was given to my daughter.

"That's what I got away with."

Hall said he planned to hand down the medals to his children.

"I'm emotional, it's hard for me to put words together in this time," Hall said Monday. "I would like to express my gratitude first and foremost."

Latest Headlines

Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool this summer
Soccer // 1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool this summer
May 5 (UPI) -- English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool that he plans to leave when his contract expires this summer, the Premier League soccer franchise announced Monday.
With Kentucky Derby in the books, could there be a Triple Crown bid?
Sports News // 1 hour ago
With Kentucky Derby in the books, could there be a Triple Crown bid?
May 5 (UPI) -- With Sovereignty in the books as the 151st Kentucky Derby winner, the question shifts to: Will he forge on to try to win the Triple Crown? And who might he face in the Preakness Stakes?
Washington Commanders, D.C., to host 2027 NFL Draft on National Mall
NFL // 1 hour ago
Washington Commanders, D.C., to host 2027 NFL Draft on National Mall
May 5 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., will host the 2027 NFL Draft and is expected to hold the annual, three-day event on the National Mall.
Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield lead 'lucky' Warriors past Rockets in Game 7
NBA // 2 hours ago
Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield lead 'lucky' Warriors past Rockets in Game 7
May 5 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, while Buddy Hield hit nine 3-pointers to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets and into the Western Conference semifinals.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris extend F1 mastery with 1-2 finish in Miami
Sports News // 16 hours ago
McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris extend F1 mastery with 1-2 finish in Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 4 (UPI) -- Oscar Piastria baited Max Verstappen into corner No. 1, slid behind his rear wing and overtook him on lap No. 14 for a lead he would never lose Sunday en route to a dominant Miami Grand Prix victory.
Sovereignty wins sloppy Kentucky Derby over Journalism
Sports News // 1 day ago
Sovereignty wins sloppy Kentucky Derby over Journalism
May 3 (UPI) -- Sovereignty rallied by Journalism in the stretch run of Saturday's 151st Kentucky Derby, winning by 1 1/2 lengths, handing Sheik Mohammed of Dubai his first victory in the Run for the Roses.
Kentucky Derby horses face wet track on race day; fans face a wide-open field
Sports News // 1 day ago
Kentucky Derby horses face wet track on race day; fans face a wide-open field
May 3 (UPI) -- A wet track and an open field greeted early-arriving fans for Saturday's 151st Kentucky Derby.
Meet the 19 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Sports News // 5 days ago
Meet the 19 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
April 30 (UPI) -- The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday at the storied Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Here is who is running.
Good Cheer remains undefeated with imposing win in Kentucky Oaks
Sports News // 2 days ago
Good Cheer remains undefeated with imposing win in Kentucky Oaks
May 2 (UPI) -- Good Cheer swept to a commanding victory in Friday's $1.5 million Kentucky Oaks, overcoming a sloppy track and a wide trip to post her seventh win without a loss.
NBA legend Gregg Popovich steps down as San Antonio Spurs coach
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA legend Gregg Popovich steps down as San Antonio Spurs coach
May 2 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich -- the NBA's career wins leader -- stepped down from his role and will transition to work as the franchise's president of basketball operations, the Spurs announced Friday.

