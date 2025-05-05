Trending
May 5, 2025 / 11:58 AM

Michigan to suspend football coach Sherrone Moore for role in advanced scouting scandal

By Alex Butler
Head coach Sherrone Moore led the Michigan Wolverines to an 8-5 record in 2024-25. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Head coach Sherrone Moore led the Michigan Wolverines to an 8-5 record in 2024-25. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Michigan is expected to suspend football coach Sherrone Moore for two games this season for his role in an advanced scouting operation, which allegedly violated NCAA rules.

Sources told ESPN, On3.com and NBC Sports about the move Monday. Michigan previously suspended Moore for the Wolverines' 2023 season opener because of other NCAA violations.

Moore is expected to be available for the Wolverines' first two games, but miss their third and fourth contests.

Neither Michigan, nor the NCAA, confirmed the decision.

The Wolverines will host New Mexico in their season opener Aug 30 in Ann Arbor. They will take on Oklahoma on Sept. 6 in Norman, Okla. The Wolverines will face Central Michigan and Nebraska, respectively, during Moore's expected suspension.

They will host Wisconsin on Oct. 4 and play USC on Oct. 11 in Los Angeles.

The NCAA previously accused Moore of deleting text messages he exchanged with former Wolverines staffer Connor Stallions after reports surfaced about the team being investigated for impermissible advanced scouting.

Moore is expected to receive additional recruiting-related penalties from the school and could be punished further by the NCAA.

The second-year head coach was offensive coordinator for the Wolverines in 2023 when Stallions was accused of operating the advanced scouting scheme. Stallions allegedly used tape acquired from friends and family members who attended and filmed games around the country to decipher opponent play call signals.

The NCAA cited Michigan for 11 violations in an August notice of allegations. The Big Ten conference suspended former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for three games in 2023 for his role in the scandal.

Harbaugh, who also was suspended for the first three games of the season for recruiting violations, returned for the Big Ten title game and led the Wolverines to a national title that season before being hired to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

