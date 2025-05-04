Sports News
May 4, 2025 / 6:06 PM

McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris extend F1 mastery with 1-2 finish in Miami

By Alex Butler
McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri (R) and Lando Norris finished first and second, respectively, at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI
McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri (R) and Lando Norris finished first and second, respectively, at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 4 (UPI) -- Oscar Piastria baited Max Verstappen into corner No. 1, slid behind his rear wing and overtook him on lap No. 14 for a lead he would never lose Sunday en route to a dominant Miami Grand Prix victory.

Piastri and McLaren Mercedes teammate Lando Norris muscled their cars around the 19-turn track for respective first and second-place finishes. They cruised ahead of the field relatively unscathed for the majority of the 57-lap race at the Miami International Autodrome, which was soaked with rain just before the event.

"It's just incredible, the hard work that's gone in," Piastri said of McLaren's success. "Two years ago in Miami, we were genuinely the slowest team. I think we got lapped twice.

"Now, to win the Grand Prix by over 35 seconds [in front of] third is an unbelievable result."

With his third-consecutive victory, Piastri pushed his lead over Norris to 16 points and remained atop the driver standings.

Mercedes' George Russell placed third. Verstappen, who became a father to a baby girl earlier this week before winning the pole, placed fourth.

Piastri stalked Verstappen with his grippy tires early on. He finally passed the four-time Formula 1 champion when he led him toward an inside line on corner No. 1. Verstappen steered to wide with the maneuver, which cleared space for Piastri to cut behind his car. Piastri then surged by his side and built a massive lead on the 20-car field.

"I was aware enough to avoid Max coming through on turn No. 1," Piastri said. "From that point, I had a good pace advantage.

"Clearly the car was unbelievable today."

Norris, who started second, exchanged the lead with Verstappen several times on lap Nos. 17 and 18, but eventually pulled ahead for good. Piastri and Norris later extended their gap on the field by more than 30 seconds and were never again seriously threatened.

Russell slid in front of Verstappen when he hit pit lane on lap No. 30.

Piastri, who won for the fourth time in five races, will look for another victory in two weeks at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. That race will be held at 9 a.m. EDT May 18 in Imola, Italy.

Latest Headlines

Sovereignty wins sloppy Kentucky Derby over Journalism
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Sovereignty wins sloppy Kentucky Derby over Journalism
May 3 (UPI) -- Sovereignty rallied by Journalism in the stretch run of Saturday's 151st Kentucky Derby, winning by 1 1/2 lengths, handing Sheik Mohammed of Dubai his first victory in the Run for the Roses.
Kentucky Derby horses face wet track on race day; fans face a wide-open field
Sports News // 1 day ago
Kentucky Derby horses face wet track on race day; fans face a wide-open field
May 3 (UPI) -- A wet track and an open field greeted early-arriving fans for Saturday's 151st Kentucky Derby.
Meet the 19 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Sports News // 4 days ago
Meet the 19 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
April 30 (UPI) -- The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday at the storied Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Here is who is running.
Good Cheer remains undefeated with imposing win in Kentucky Oaks
Sports News // 1 day ago
Good Cheer remains undefeated with imposing win in Kentucky Oaks
May 2 (UPI) -- Good Cheer swept to a commanding victory in Friday's $1.5 million Kentucky Oaks, overcoming a sloppy track and a wide trip to post her seventh win without a loss.
NBA legend Gregg Popovich steps down as San Antonio Spurs coach
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA legend Gregg Popovich steps down as San Antonio Spurs coach
May 2 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich -- the NBA's career wins leader -- stepped down from his role and will transition to work as the franchise's president of basketball operations, the Spurs announced Friday.
Formula 1 star Max Verstappen announces birth of baby girl
Sports News // 2 days ago
Formula 1 star Max Verstappen announces birth of baby girl
May 2 (UPI) -- Formula 1 sensation Max Verstappen and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, announced the birth of their daughter, Lily on Friday, two days before the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.
Miami Grand Prix: Defending champion Lando Norris aims to reclaim top spot
Sports News // 2 days ago
Miami Grand Prix: Defending champion Lando Norris aims to reclaim top spot
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 2 (UPI) -- A year ago at this time, Lando Norris cruised to his first career Grand Prix title in Miami. Now, the 25-year-old aims to keep his engine warm in hopes of replacing Oscar Piastri atop the Formula 1 driver standings.
New York Yankees place Jazz Chisholm Jr. on injured list
MLB // 2 days ago
New York Yankees place Jazz Chisholm Jr. on injured list
May 2 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list because of his right oblique strain, they announced Friday.
New York Rangers hire ex-Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan
NHL // 2 days ago
New York Rangers hire ex-Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan
May 2 (UPI) -- The New York Rangers hired head coach Mike Sullivan, who was fired earlier this week by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced Friday.
Injury-plagued Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout set for another hiatus
MLB // 2 days ago
Injury-plagued Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout set for another hiatus
May 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels will place star outfielder Mike Trout on the 10-day injured list because of a bone bruise inside his surgically-repaired left knee, manager Ron Washington told reporters.

