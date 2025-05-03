Sports News
May 3, 2025 / 11:26 AM

Kentucky Derby horses face wet track on race day; fans face a wide-open field

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
Share with X
Bob Baffert, trainer of Citizen Bull watches his horse on the track as he prepares for the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Bob Baffert, trainer of Citizen Bull watches his horse on the track as he prepares for the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- The 151st Kentucky Derby headed to the post Saturday with the prospect of a wet track, an open slot in the starting gate and no firm favorite.

Aside from the potential weather, the race shaped up as an entertaining and potentially lucrative wagering opportunity -- and a chance for one or more of the 19 3-year-olds to separage toward eventual stardom.

Journalism, the Santa Anita Derby winner, remained the favorite in the early wagering, his odds holding steady around the 3-1 of the morning line as post time for the first Churchill Downs race neared.

After him, it was a scramble on the odds board with 2024 2-year-old champion Citizen Bull, Arkansas Derby winner Sandman and Florida Derby runner-up Sovereignty all getting some support.

Citizen Bull is trained by Bob Baffert, who seeks a record seventh Kentucky Derby win. D. Wayne Lukas trains long shot American Promise as the 89-year old conditioner shoots for his fifth score in the Run for the Roses.

There's also foreign intrigue in the 1 1/4-mile race.

Japan sends two runners -- Admire Daytona, who won the Grade II UAE Derby in Dubai to earn his way to Louisville, and Luxor Café, winner of the Churchill Downs-sponsored "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby," which guarantees a spot in the race to the top points-getter in the series.

Godolphin, owned by Sheik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, owns two of the 19 runners and is flush with victory in Friday's Grade I Kentucky Oaks. Sheik Mohammed has yet to win the race after nearly two decades of trying.

Other overseas interests in Derby horses come from Ireland and Saudi Arabia.

Friday's Kentucky Oaks program was interrupted by a strong thunderstorm late in the afternoon and the Oaks itself was run on a sloppy track. The call for Saturday was less dire, featuring intermittent rain and showers with some potential breaks and no thunderstorms.

The track was listed as sloppy for the first race and the turf course was rated "good." Both drain well, so there was a chance for improvement.

Only six of the 19 horses has raced on a wet track.

Latest Headlines

Meet the 19 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Sports News // 3 days ago
Meet the 19 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
April 30 (UPI) -- The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday at the storied Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Here is who is running.
Good Cheer remains undefeated with imposing win in Kentucky Oaks
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Good Cheer remains undefeated with imposing win in Kentucky Oaks
May 2 (UPI) -- Good Cheer swept to a commanding victory in Friday's $1.5 million Kentucky Oaks, overcoming a sloppy track and a wide trip to post her seventh win without a loss.
NBA legend Gregg Popovich steps down as San Antonio Spurs coach
NBA // 23 hours ago
NBA legend Gregg Popovich steps down as San Antonio Spurs coach
May 2 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich -- the NBA's career wins leader -- stepped down from his role and will transition to work as the franchise's president of basketball operations, the Spurs announced Friday.
Formula 1 star Max Verstappen announces birth of baby girl
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Formula 1 star Max Verstappen announces birth of baby girl
May 2 (UPI) -- Formula 1 sensation Max Verstappen and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, announced the birth of their daughter, Lily on Friday, two days before the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.
Miami Grand Prix: Defending champion Lando Norris aims to reclaim top spot
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix: Defending champion Lando Norris aims to reclaim top spot
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., May 2 (UPI) -- A year ago at this time, Lando Norris cruised to his first career Grand Prix title in Miami. Now, the 25-year-old aims to keep his engine warm in hopes of replacing Oscar Piastri atop the Formula 1 driver standings.
New York Yankees place Jazz Chisholm Jr. on injured list
MLB // 1 day ago
New York Yankees place Jazz Chisholm Jr. on injured list
May 2 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list because of his right oblique strain, they announced Friday.
New York Rangers hire ex-Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan
NHL // 1 day ago
New York Rangers hire ex-Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan
May 2 (UPI) -- The New York Rangers hired head coach Mike Sullivan, who was fired earlier this week by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced Friday.
Injury-plagued Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout set for another hiatus
MLB // 1 day ago
Injury-plagued Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout set for another hiatus
May 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels will place star outfielder Mike Trout on the 10-day injured list because of a bone bruise inside his surgically-repaired left knee, manager Ron Washington told reporters.
Jalen Brunson nets 40, sinks game-winner, helps Knicks advance past Pistons
NBA // 1 day ago
Jalen Brunson nets 40, sinks game-winner, helps Knicks advance past Pistons
May 2 (UPI) -- Jalen Brunson sent Ausar Thompson flying with a devastating crossover before draining a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining to help the New York Knicks eliminate the Detroit Pistons from the playoffs.
Kentucky Derby picture shifts with late scratch of Rodriguez, entry of Baeza
Sports News // 1 day ago
Kentucky Derby picture shifts with late scratch of Rodriguez, entry of Baeza
May 2 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Derby picture changed significantly Thursday as Rodriguez withdrew, allowing Santa Anita Derby runner-up Baeza into the field;

Trending Stories

Meet the 19 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 19 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
Kentucky Derby picture shifts with late scratch of Rodriguez, entry of Baeza
Kentucky Derby picture shifts with late scratch of Rodriguez, entry of Baeza
Good Cheer remains undefeated with imposing win in Kentucky Oaks
Good Cheer remains undefeated with imposing win in Kentucky Oaks
Miami Grand Prix: Defending champion Lando Norris aims to reclaim top spot
Miami Grand Prix: Defending champion Lando Norris aims to reclaim top spot

Follow Us