May 2, 2025 / 12:53 PM

Formula 1 star Max Verstappen announces birth of baby girl

By Alex Butler
Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen and girlfriend Kelly Piquet started dating in 2020. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI
1 of 5 | Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen and girlfriend Kelly Piquet started dating in 2020. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Formula 1 sensation Max Verstappen and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, announced the birth of their daughter, Lily on Friday, two days before the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who missed media day Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla., arrived at the track Friday morning.

"Welcome to the world, sweet Lily," Verstappen wrote on Instagram. "Our hearts are fuller than ever -- you are our greatest gift. We love you so much."

The four-time Formula 1 World Drivers Champion also included photos of Piquet with Lily at a hospital. Piquet, 36, and Verstappen, 27, started dating in 2020. Piquet is the daughter of former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet, a three-time Formula 1 World Drivers Champion.

Verstappen and Piquet announced the pregnancy in December. Piquet also has another daughter with former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

Verstappen, a two-time Miami Grand Prix champion, is among the Top 5 favorites to win the race again this weekend. The 2025 Miami Grand Prix will start at 4 p.m. EDT Sunday at the Miami International Autodrome, a street-course built around the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.

