Trending
Sports News
May 1, 2025 / 6:45 PM

House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Jesse Bail is thrown from a bucking horse during the saddle bronc riding competition at the 2009 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at Reliant Stadium on March 10, 2009. One of the sport's biggest stars -- Hall-of-Famer Roy Cooper -- died in his North Texas home that was engulfed in a fire Tuesday evening. File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI
1 of 3 | Jesse Bail is thrown from a bucking horse during the saddle bronc riding competition at the 2009 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at Reliant Stadium on March 10, 2009. One of the sport's biggest stars -- Hall-of-Famer Roy Cooper -- died in his North Texas home that was engulfed in a fire Tuesday evening. File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Rodeo Hall-of-Famer Roy Cooper, 69, died in his North Texas home that was engulfed in a fire Tuesday evening.

A fire was reported at Cooper's home near Decatur at 7:08 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Wise County confirmed on Wednesday.

"Wise County EMS Rescue-1 and Decatur Fire Department arrived on the scene approximately seven minutes [later] and observed a single-family residence heavily involved in fire," Wise County Fire Marshal Jeff Doughty said Wednesday in a press release.

"They immediately started to extinguish the fire and were notified that a victim may still be inside the residence," Doughty said.

Related

Cooper's body was found inside the residence after firefighters extinguished the flames.

The Tarrant County (Texas) Arson Task Force and Texas Rangers are investigating the origin and cause of the fire and Cooper's death, Doughty said. No one else was injured by the fire.

Super Looper's career milestones

Cooper was known by rodeo fans as "Super Looper" and won eight world championships during his rodeo career, including the all-around championship in 1983.

His career championships include six for tie-down roping titles and one for steer-roping.

Cooper also won the "triple crown" of professional rodeo in 1983 by winning three gold buckles, making him one of only 10 to win three world titles in the same year.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association named Cooper its Rookie of the Year in 1976.

He was inducted into the inaugural class of the PRORODEO Hall of Fame three years later in 1979.

Among his fans is country music legend George Strait, who lamented Cooper's death in a social media post made on Wednesday.

"We lost our good friend and my hero Roy Cooper yesterday," Strait said in a post on X.

"He's with our Lord And Savior Jesus Christ now," Strait continued. "God please be with the Cooper family and friends. We'll miss you amigo. I'll come find you one day."

Cooper was among Strait's many fans and in 2023 told PRORODEO Sports News he never has taken off his gold buckle for winning the all-around title.

He said there is only one way he would remove it.

"I would give it to George Strait if he would wear it," Cooper said. "I would because he's one of my very best friends."

Cooper said he met Strait shortly after winning a rodeo event and before winning the rodeo triple crown in 1983.

Cooper's life after rodeo

After retiring from rodeo competitions, Cooper hosted a junior world roping championship held every July 4 weekend.

He also attended rodeo competitions in which his sons, Tuf, Clint and Clif, competed.

Tuf is a four-time PRCA World Champion with three titles for tie-down roping and an all-around title in 2017.

"One of my greatest memories is when Tuf, Clint and Clif all qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in the same year," Cooper said. "That was the triple crown for me."

Tuf confirmed his father's death in a social media post on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that our family shares the passing of our dad, The Super Looper, Roy Cooper," Tuf said. "We're all in shock and at a loss for words from this tragedy at the moment."

Other rodeo stars are mourning Cooper's death.

"One of the Mount Rushmore heads of calf roping is gone," Hall of Fame cowboy Joe Beaver told the PRCA.

"Roy changed the sport of tie-down roping more than anybody," Beaver said. "He brought the sense of urgency to the tie-down roping world."

Four-time steer-roping world champion Rocky Patterson said Cooper was highly competitive.

"He was always going to win something," Patterson told the PRCA. "It didn't matter what it was. He was going to win."

He called Cooper a "good-hearted guy" who would talk to him when Patterson was a "nobody" early in his rodeo career.

Latest Headlines

Coach Izzo named co-interim AD at Michigan State as Haller leaves
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Coach Izzo named co-interim AD at Michigan State as Haller leaves
May 1 (UPI) -- Michigan State University athletic director Alan Haller is leaving and temporarily will be replaced by men's basketball coach Tom Izzo and deputy athletic director Jennifer Smith.
Cincinnati Reds demote struggling closer Alexis Diaz
MLB // 6 hours ago
Cincinnati Reds demote struggling closer Alexis Diaz
May 1 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds demoted struggling closer Alexis Diaz to the Triple-A Louisville Bats, they announced Thursday.
Top available high school PG, ex-Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis chooses Villanova
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Top available high school PG, ex-Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis chooses Villanova
May 1 (UPI) -- Acaden Lewis, the top remaining point guard prospect in the 2025 high school basketball recruiting class who recently decommitted from Kentucky, will play at Villanova in 2025-26, he announced Thursday on social media.
Trans players banned from women's professional soccer in England
Soccer // 9 hours ago
Trans players banned from women's professional soccer in England
May 1 (UPI) -- Transgender women will be prohibited from playing for female soccer teams in England starting on June 1, the English Football Association (FA) announced Thursday.
LeBron James says NBA future unknown after Lakers' first-round playoff exit
NBA // 10 hours ago
LeBron James says NBA future unknown after Lakers' first-round playoff exit
May 1 (UPI) -- LeBron James, who said earlier this season that he could remain elite through age 47, admitted he doesn't know how long he will continue playing after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs.
Man falls from right-field stands at PNC Park in Pittsburgh
MLB // 20 hours ago
Man falls from right-field stands at PNC Park in Pittsburgh
April 30 (UPI) -- A man fell 21 feet from the right-field bleachers onto the field at PNC Park during a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.
Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Taylor Hall to 3-year extension
NHL // 1 day ago
Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Taylor Hall to 3-year extension
April 30 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Taylor Hall to a three-year, $9.5 million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
Miami Marlins' Griffin Conine undergoes surgery, expected to miss rest of season
MLB // 1 day ago
Miami Marlins' Griffin Conine undergoes surgery, expected to miss rest of season
MIAMI, April 30 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the 2025 season, the team announced Wednesday.
NFL fines Atlanta Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich $350,000 over Shedeur Sanders prank call
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL fines Atlanta Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich $350,000 over Shedeur Sanders prank call
April 30 (UPI) -- The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons and coach Jeff Ulbrich a total of $350,000 in response to a phone number leak that led to a Shedeur Sanders prank call during the 2025 NFL Draft, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani relishes first home run since becoming a father
MLB // 1 day ago
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani relishes first home run since becoming a father
April 30 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani accomplished many things in the first seven years of his MLB career, but relished in his latest feat after a Los Angeles Dodgers win over the Miami Marlins: his first home run since becoming a father.

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Cincinnati Reds demote struggling closer Alexis Diaz
Cincinnati Reds demote struggling closer Alexis Diaz
Man falls from right-field stands at PNC Park in Pittsburgh
Man falls from right-field stands at PNC Park in Pittsburgh
Top available high school PG, ex-Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis chooses Villanova
Top available high school PG, ex-Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis chooses Villanova
Coach Izzo named co-interim AD at Michigan State as Haller leaves
Coach Izzo named co-interim AD at Michigan State as Haller leaves

Follow Us