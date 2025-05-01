Trending
May 1, 2025

Top available high school PG, ex-Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis chooses Villanova

By Alex Butler
May 1 (UPI) -- Acaden Lewis, the top remaining point guard prospect in the 2025 high school basketball recruiting class who recently decommitted from Kentucky, will play at Villanova in 2025-26, he announced Thursday on social media.

Lewis confirmed the move on Instagram and X. The Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.,) guard decommitted from Kentucky last month.

Lewis is the No. 31 player and No. 7 point guard in the 2025 ESPN 100 recruit rankings. He is the No. 35 player in the 247 Sports Top 150, No. 50 player in the in the On3 rankings and No. 20 player in the Rivals 150.

"The staff I ultimately had the most trust in was Nova," Lewis told ESPN. "We built a relationship since my sophomore year, when I first transferred to Sidwell. [Villanova coach] Kevin Willard and his staff were among the first high-major coaches to recruit me at Maryland.

"I have built a great relationship with them and have immense trust that I will thrive and they will let me be me."

Lewis also was considering Miami, St. John's and Georgia.

