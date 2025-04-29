Max Purcell receives 18-month ban for breaking tennis anti-doping rules

Max Purcell (L) teamed up with fellow Australian Jordan Thompson to win the 2024 U.S. Open men's doubles title on Sept. 7 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- Australian Max Purcell, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, accepted an 18-month suspension for violating anti-doping rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Tuesday.

Purcell said ITIA officials accepted that he unintentionally received an IV infusion of vitamins that exceeded the allowable limit of 100 milliliters over a 12-hour period. Purcell, who was provisionally suspended in December, said the substances provided him with "zero performance-enhancing benefit."

His suspension, which includes time he already served, will end June 11, 2026. Purcell will forfeit results and prize money from Dec. 16, 2024, through Feb. 3. He is prohibited from playing in, attending or coaching at tennis events sanctioned by members of the ITIA, including the ATP, WTA, ITF, Tennis Australia, French Tennis Federation, Wimbledon and UTSA.

"This case has been going on for months, seriously affecting my quality of life," Purcell wrote on Instagram. "From being unable to sleep and eat properly, and refusing to be by myself, to developing nervous and anxious tics, which I still currently battle day-to-day.

"I couldn't sit and enjoy anything without the though of the case and the endless possibilities of what sanction I would receive."

Purcell said he received the infusion 11 days before his first match of the season at a 24/7 medical facility "in a third-world location." He said he felt "unwell and fatigued" at the time.

"I have accepted the mistake I made and will make sure I'm even more diligent with everything regarding the integrity of the sport," Purcell wrote. "I pride myself on being a clean athlete and have never been anything but that. Those who know me know that I take my anti-doping duties very seriously."

Purcell, 27, reached a career-high ranking of No. 8 in doubles in September. He admitted to receiving intravenous infusions of over 500 ml. on Dec. 16 and 20, 2024 -- well over the World Anti-Doping Code and Tennis Anti-Doping Program's 100-ml. limit for a 12-hour period.

"This case does not involve a player testing positive for a prohibited substance, but demonstrates that the anti-doping rules are broader than that," ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse said.

"It also shows that the ITIA considers intelligence from a range of sources with the overriding aim to protect everyone covered by the tennis anti-doping rules, and ensure a level playing field for all."

Purcell and fellow Australian Jordan Thompson beat Germans Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz for the 2024 U.S. Open men's doubles title on Sept. 7 in Flushing, N.Y. He teamed up with Australian Matthew Ebden to beat Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic for the Wimbledon 2022 men's doubles title.

Purcell achieved a career-high ranking of No. 40 on the singles circuit in 2023, but has yet to advance past the second round of a Grand Slam outside of the doubles circuit.