Trending
Sports News
April 29, 2025 / 2:27 PM

Boise State signs football coach Spencer Danielson to five-year extension

By Alex Butler
Share with X

April 29 (UPI) -- The Boise State Broncos have signed football coach Spencer Danielson to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Danielson, who was hired in 2023, led the Broncos to a 12-2 record and run to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals in 2024-25. The former defensive coordinator led the Broncos to a 3-1 mark as an interim coach in 2023-24.

"First, thank you to [athletic director] Jeramiah Dickey and the entire Boise State University leadership team for trusting me, our coaching staff, and our student-athletes to represent this great university and community each and every day," Danielson said in a news release. "I truly believe it's my calling to be the head coach at Boise State.

"My family and I want to be here and serve Bronco Nation through our football program -- not only with wins and championships, but as we help develop young men for the next stages of their lives. We are fired up for the future of Boise State football!"

Related

Danielson, 36, joined the Broncos staff as a graduate assistant in 2017. He was a defensive ends coach in 2018 and a co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach from 2019 to 2020. He served as Broncos defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach from 2021 to 2023.

He worked as a graduate assistant at Division II Azusa Pacific in 2013 and served as linebackers coach with the same program from 2014 to 2016.

Danielson was named the 2024 Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year.

"Spencer has proven to be the right leader at the right time for Boise State football and our university as a whole," Dickey said. "We ask all of our staff to be bar raisers, and Spencer is a perfect example of what it means for Boise State and this community.

"I am proud to see him not only develop champions on the field, proven by this past year's trip to the College Football Playoff, but also champions in life. We are grateful for him and his family believing in this place, and we are excited for what's next!"

Danielson and the Broncos will face South Florida in their regular-season opener on Aug. 28 in Tampa, Fla.

Latest Headlines

Sacramento Kings plan to hire Doug Christie as head coach
NBA // 1 hour ago
Sacramento Kings plan to hire Doug Christie as head coach
April 29 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a deal to make Doug Christie their new head coach, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Washington Commanders cut kicker Zane Gonzalez, sign Matt Gay to record deal
NFL // 1 hour ago
Washington Commanders cut kicker Zane Gonzalez, sign Matt Gay to record deal
April 29 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to a record one-year, fully guaranteed contract with kicker Matt Gay, his agency announced Tuesday. A league source told UPI that the Commanders plan to release kicker Zane Gonzalez.
UConn forward Alex Karaban withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 2 hours ago
UConn forward Alex Karaban withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
April 29 (UPI) -- UConn forward Alex Karaban, who won two national titles with the Huskies, withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return for his senior season, he announced Tuesday on social media.
San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle agree to record $76.4M extension
NFL // 4 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle agree to record $76.4M extension
April 29 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers signed tight end George Kittle to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension, a source familiar with the agreement told UPI on Tuesday.
Max Purcell receives 18-month ban for breaking tennis anti-doping rules
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Max Purcell receives 18-month ban for breaking tennis anti-doping rules
April 29 (UPI) -- Australian Max Purcell, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, accepted an 18-month suspension for violating anti-doping rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Tuesday.
Jimmy Butler plays through pain, helps Warriors take 3-1 lead on Rockets
NBA // 6 hours ago
Jimmy Butler plays through pain, helps Warriors take 3-1 lead on Rockets
April 29 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler returned from a one-game injury absence, scoring 23 of his 27 points in the second half of a Golden State Warriors win over the Houston Rockets for a 3-1 playoff series lead.
Wyatt Johnston scores Stars' fastest playoff goal, sparks win vs. Avalanche
NHL // 6 hours ago
Wyatt Johnston scores Stars' fastest playoff goal, sparks win vs. Avalanche
April 29 (UPI) -- Wyatt Johnston needed just nine seconds to make an impact, scoring the fastest playoff goal in Dallas Stars history to spark a 6-2 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of their first-round series.
At White House, Trump celebrates Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory
Sports News // 19 hours ago
At White House, Trump celebrates Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory
April 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles' LIX Super Bowl championship in February.
Washington Commanders, D.C. reach deal for new stadium at RFK site
NFL // 1 day ago
Washington Commanders, D.C. reach deal for new stadium at RFK site
April 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders and Washington D.C. agreed to a deal to construct a new football stadium at the site of RFK Stadium, where they played from 1961 to 1996, they announced Monday.
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan
NHL // 1 day ago
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan
April 28 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins fired coach Mike Sullivan, who won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in his first two seasons, the team announced Monday.

Trending Stories

At White House, Trump celebrates Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory
At White House, Trump celebrates Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory
San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle agree to record $76.4M extension
San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle agree to record $76.4M extension
Wyatt Johnston scores Stars' fastest playoff goal, sparks win vs. Avalanche
Wyatt Johnston scores Stars' fastest playoff goal, sparks win vs. Avalanche
Jimmy Butler plays through pain, helps Warriors take 3-1 lead on Rockets
Jimmy Butler plays through pain, helps Warriors take 3-1 lead on Rockets
UConn forward Alex Karaban withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
UConn forward Alex Karaban withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft

Follow Us