Boise State signs football coach Spencer Danielson to five-year extension

April 29 (UPI) -- The Boise State Broncos have signed football coach Spencer Danielson to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Danielson, who was hired in 2023, led the Broncos to a 12-2 record and run to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals in 2024-25. The former defensive coordinator led the Broncos to a 3-1 mark as an interim coach in 2023-24.

"First, thank you to [athletic director] Jeramiah Dickey and the entire Boise State University leadership team for trusting me, our coaching staff, and our student-athletes to represent this great university and community each and every day," Danielson said in a news release. "I truly believe it's my calling to be the head coach at Boise State.

"My family and I want to be here and serve Bronco Nation through our football program -- not only with wins and championships, but as we help develop young men for the next stages of their lives. We are fired up for the future of Boise State football!"

Danielson, 36, joined the Broncos staff as a graduate assistant in 2017. He was a defensive ends coach in 2018 and a co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach from 2019 to 2020. He served as Broncos defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach from 2021 to 2023.

He worked as a graduate assistant at Division II Azusa Pacific in 2013 and served as linebackers coach with the same program from 2014 to 2016.

Danielson was named the 2024 Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year.

"Spencer has proven to be the right leader at the right time for Boise State football and our university as a whole," Dickey said. "We ask all of our staff to be bar raisers, and Spencer is a perfect example of what it means for Boise State and this community.

"I am proud to see him not only develop champions on the field, proven by this past year's trip to the College Football Playoff, but also champions in life. We are grateful for him and his family believing in this place, and we are excited for what's next!"

Danielson and the Broncos will face South Florida in their regular-season opener on Aug. 28 in Tampa, Fla.