Trending
Sports News
April 28, 2025 / 7:18 PM

At White House, Trump celebrates Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, President Donald Trump and offensive tackle Lane Johnson pose for a photo during an event celebrating the Eagles on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 7 | Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, President Donald Trump and offensive tackle Lane Johnson pose for a photo during an event celebrating the Eagles on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles' LIX Super Bowl championship in February.

Trump attended that game on Feb. 9 in New Orleans' Caesars Superdome, won by the Eagles 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs. He was the first sitting president to go to the NFL's big game.

On the White House's South Lawn, he described the Eagles as "modern day warriors" and they "inspired the world with incredible spirit, athletic dominance and exceptional teamwork."

He took a jab at Taylor Swift, whose boyfriend is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"I watched in person. I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out?" Trump said. "How did that one work out?"

Twift endorsed Trump's rival, Democrat Kamala Harris, for president.

He also blasted the New York Giants for letting their star running back Saquon Barkley depart during free agency for the Eagles.

"I have to tell you something. I was with the Giants -‒ the head coach and some people -‒ and I said, 'Do anything you have to, but don't lose Saquon,'" Trump said. "They lost Saquon. That was not good. I called that one. That was an easy one to call."

Barkley was with Trump at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey over the weekend and traveled back to Washington with Trump on Marine One.

"I offered him a ride," Trump said. "And he loved it. He is a great young guy and an incredible football player."

Barkley posted on X about criticism of his visit with Trump. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago...and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

Players appeared in the Oval Office and then outdoors. The 2025 and 2018 Lombardi trophies were displayed.

The Eagles were not at the White House the first time Trump was in office. Many of the players didn't want to go because they opposed Trump's policies during his first term, so the team's visit was canceled at the time.

Players and coaching staff were not required to go to the White House with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and some members of the Eagles defense not attending, according to WCAU-TV.

"Our culture is that these are optional things," Jeffrey Lurie told reporters about the White House visit, reported Pro Football Talk. "If you want to enjoy this, come along and we'll have a great time and if you don't, it is totally an optional thing."

"Complementing Saquon's historic season was an incredible year for star quarterback Jalen Hurts. He had a great season and a great game," Trump said. "A terrific guy and a terrific player."

Head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive Lane Johnson presented Trump with an Eagles helmet and jersey with the number 47.

Since being president the second time, Trump has welcomed the Florida Panthers for winning the 2024 Stanley Cup, the Los Angeles Dodgers the 2024 World Series and Ohio State the 2025 national football championship.

Latest Headlines

Washington Commanders, D.C. reach deal for new stadium at RFK site
NFL // 10 hours ago
Washington Commanders, D.C. reach deal for new stadium at RFK site
April 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders and Washington D.C. agreed to a deal to construct a new football stadium at the site of RFK Stadium, where they played from 1961 to 1996, they announced Monday.
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan
NHL // 8 hours ago
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan
April 28 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins fired coach Mike Sullivan, who won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in his first two seasons, the team announced Monday.
Major European power outage suspends tennis at Madrid Open
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Major European power outage suspends tennis at Madrid Open
April 28 (UPI) -- Major power outages across Spain, Portugal and France forced suspension of tennis matches at the 2025 Madrid Open, tournament officials announced Monday.
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo
NBA // 9 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo
April 28 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard hurt his lower leg injury during a loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of their first-round series, and his return is "not very promising," coach Doc Rivers told reporters.
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
NBA // 11 hours ago
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
April 28 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 43 points in the fourth quarter to steer a dozen-point Minnesota Timberwolves rally against the Los Angeles Lakers to win Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
Kentucky Derby favorite Journalism gets No. 8 post position in draw
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Kentucky Derby favorite Journalism gets No. 8 post position in draw
April 28 (UPI) -- Another busy weekend in horse racing saw the Kentucky Derby field set, as well as one shocker and one not in Hong Kong.
Mother of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon dies after son's selection
NFL // 3 days ago
Mother of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon dies after son's selection
April 25 (UPI) -- Tiffany Saine, the mother of Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon, died just after her son was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the family confirmed Friday.
Vikings legend Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after NFL Draft party
NFL // 3 days ago
Vikings legend Adrian Peterson arrested on DWI charge after NFL Draft party
April 25 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson was arrested Friday morning and charged with driving while impaired after attending an NFL Draft party thrown by the franchise at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, police told UPI.
Shedeur Sanders on to 'bigger, better things' after first-round NFL Draft snub
NFL // 3 days ago
Shedeur Sanders on to 'bigger, better things' after first-round NFL Draft snub
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25 (UPI) -- Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders could only sit and watch as all 32 franchises passed on him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but says he is "on to bigger and better things."
NFL Draft 2025: Emmanwori, Johnson, Sanders among best available on Day 2
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL Draft 2025: Emmanwori, Johnson, Sanders among best available on Day 2
GREEN BAY, Wis., April 25 (UPI) -- Nick Emmanwori, Will Johnson and Shedeur Sanders, who received first-round evaluations, are among the top prospects available Friday, Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will include second- and third-round selections.

Trending Stories

Major European power outage suspends tennis at Madrid Open
Major European power outage suspends tennis at Madrid Open
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo
Kentucky Derby favorite Journalism gets No. 8 post position in draw
Kentucky Derby favorite Journalism gets No. 8 post position in draw

Follow Us