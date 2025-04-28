At White House, Trump celebrates Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory

April 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles' LIX Super Bowl championship in February.

Trump attended that game on Feb. 9 in New Orleans' Caesars Superdome, won by the Eagles 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs. He was the first sitting president to go to the NFL's big game.

On the White House's South Lawn, he described the Eagles as "modern day warriors" and they "inspired the world with incredible spirit, athletic dominance and exceptional teamwork."

He took a jab at Taylor Swift, whose boyfriend is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"I watched in person. I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out?" Trump said. "How did that one work out?"

Twift endorsed Trump's rival, Democrat Kamala Harris, for president.

He also blasted the New York Giants for letting their star running back Saquon Barkley depart during free agency for the Eagles.

"I have to tell you something. I was with the Giants -‒ the head coach and some people -‒ and I said, 'Do anything you have to, but don't lose Saquon,'" Trump said. "They lost Saquon. That was not good. I called that one. That was an easy one to call."

Barkley was with Trump at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey over the weekend and traveled back to Washington with Trump on Marine One.

"I offered him a ride," Trump said. "And he loved it. He is a great young guy and an incredible football player."

Barkley posted on X about criticism of his visit with Trump. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago...and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

Players appeared in the Oval Office and then outdoors. The 2025 and 2018 Lombardi trophies were displayed.

The Eagles were not at the White House the first time Trump was in office. Many of the players didn't want to go because they opposed Trump's policies during his first term, so the team's visit was canceled at the time.

Players and coaching staff were not required to go to the White House with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and some members of the Eagles defense not attending, according to WCAU-TV.

"Our culture is that these are optional things," Jeffrey Lurie told reporters about the White House visit, reported Pro Football Talk. "If you want to enjoy this, come along and we'll have a great time and if you don't, it is totally an optional thing."

"Complementing Saquon's historic season was an incredible year for star quarterback Jalen Hurts. He had a great season and a great game," Trump said. "A terrific guy and a terrific player."

Head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive Lane Johnson presented Trump with an Eagles helmet and jersey with the number 47.

Since being president the second time, Trump has welcomed the Florida Panthers for winning the 2024 Stanley Cup, the Los Angeles Dodgers the 2024 World Series and Ohio State the 2025 national football championship.