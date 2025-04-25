Hong Kong takes center stage in weekend horse racing as Kentucky Derby nears

1 of 2 | Japanese sprint star Satono Reeve, seen winning the Grade 1 Takamatsunomiya Kinen in March, is the main foreign challenger for Sunday's Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize in Hong Kong. Photo by and courtesy of Katsumi Saito

April 25 (UPI) -- The weekend before the Kentucky Derby would be a slow one on the horse racing calendar -- if the Hong Kong Jockey Club hadn't stepped up to plug the gap with three excellent Group 1 races Sunday at Sha Tin Racecourse.

The Champions Day program is missing one of Hong's Kong's biggest stars but a few others rise to the occasion. And foreign challengers seem to have better than usual chance in all three heats.

Meanwhile, there's some scattered action around the rest of North America while training and nerves continue on the Churchill Downs backstretch without any significant changes in the makeup of the 151st Run for the Roses.

Starting with Hong Kong ...

Hong Kong

With Romantic Warrior done for the season after his races in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, Sunday's Champions Day at Sha Tin Racecourse presents some unusual opportunities for international raiders. The locals are always hard to beat on their own turf and easily could dominate again. But it's not a slam dunk.

The Group 1 QE II Cup at 2,000 meters looks like the best chance for the visitors, with Japan fielding a tough squad headed by Prognosis, runner-up to Romantic Warrior in both 2023 and 2024. So are 2024 Japanese Derby winner Tastiera and 2023 Japanese filly Triple Crown winner Liberty Island. Goliath is in from France.

Romantic Warrior will be missed by the Hong Kong fans, but there are a few locals who could step up.

Hong Kong would seem to hold the upper hand in the Chairman's Sprint prize, with Ka Ying Rising reigning as the world's top sprinter. He's certainly the pick but Japan, again, is a threat with Satono Reeve, who finished a close third to Ka Ying Rising in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint in December and then won the Grade 1 Takamatsunomiya Kinen back home in March.

A couple of other Hong Kongers to watch: Lucky Sweynesse, a sensation in 2023 but hampered by injury, and Helios Express, second to Ka Ying Rising in five of his last six races and third to that rival in the other.

The Champions Mile looks to be between Australia's brilliant Mr Brightside and Hong Kong's effervescent Voyage Bubble. Both have outstanding credentials at the distance and stacks of Grade 1 victories. We note the presence of Iowa-bred Chancheng Glory, who will be a long shot but could be dangerous if left along on the lead.

The Road to the Roses

Kentucky Derby preparations warmed up a bit on the Churchill Downs backstretch this week, with one of Japan's two contenders, UAE Derby winner Admire Daytona, among those stretching his legs Tuesday.

Assistant trainer Yoshimitsu Miyashita, who doubles as work rider, took the colt through a half mile in 53.20 seconds, allowing his mount to "decide what he wanted to do" with the workout.

"He increased his speed a bit in the straight on his own and really it was exactly like the kind of work he turned in prior to the UAE Derby," Miyashita said. "He has managed to maintain his pre-UAE Derby physical condition perfectly so we just have to help him keep it until race day."

The other Japanese runner, "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby" champion Luxor Café, was in quarantine in a USDA-approved facility outside Chicago at mid-week and due to arrive at Churchill Downs once that 42-hour stay was completed.

On Wednesday, it was Arkansas Derby winner Sandman highlighting workouts, getting 5 furlongs in 1:02. One of Bob Baffert's California-based runners, Rodriguez, is in town and galloped, while the other, 2024 Juvenile champ Citizen Bull, had a Thursday ETA.

A side note: The sires of both Japanese horses spent their racing days in the United States and both were trained by six-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Baffert.

American Pharoah, who won the 2015 Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup Classic, begat Luxor Café. Drefong, sire of Admire Daytona, was the 2016 Breeders' Cup Sprint winner.

While Admire Daytona and Luxor Café are the only foreign-trained horses in Derby lineup, there's lots more foreign involvement in the ownership ranks.

The Singapore-based China Horse Club partners with WinStar Farm and other in owning Blue Grass third-placed River Thames and Florida Derby winner Tappan Street. That ownership combo sent out Justify (also trained by Baffert) to win the 2018 Triple Crown.

Godolphin, helmed by Sheik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, owns Blue Grass runner-up East Avenue and Florida Derby second Sovereignty. Louisiana Derby winner Tiztastic's partners list includes members of Ireland's Coolmore "lads." And Saudi-owned Juddmonte is the owner-breeder of Jeff Ruby Steaks winner Final Gambit.

Around the ovals ...

Filly & Mare Turf

Friday's $350,000 Grade III Bewitch, the final feature of Keeneland's spring meeting, has a field of nine to tackle 1 1/2 miles, weather permitting. Forever After All is the morning-line pick, but a case can be made for at least half the entries.

Tirupati enters Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Royal Heroine at Santa Anita off a nice frontrunning win in the Grade III Wilshire Stakes March 29. That effort made her the morning-line favorite, but apparently wasn't good enough to scare anyone off as there are 13 entries for the 1-mile heat.

Sunday's $150,000 Memories of Silver has 10 3-year-old fillies to tackle 1 mile on the Aqueduct turf.

Turf Sprint

Sunday's $100,000 Grade III Senorita for 3-year-old fillies at Santa Anita has a field of seven set to rumble down the hillside course.

Distaff

Hoosier Philly is the 8-5 morning line favorite among eight distaffers set to go 1 mile in Saturday's $200,000 Dig a Diamond Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Sprint / Filly & Mare Sprint

Churchill Downs takes the baton from Keeneland Saturday with the $200,000, 6-furlong Roxelana Stakes for fillies and mares, a wide-open affair with eight entries.

Woodbine's stakes season starts with Saturday's $125,000 (Canadian) Star Shoot for 3-year-old fillies on the all-weather and continues with Sunday's $125,000 (Canadian) Woodstock for 3-year-olds.

Around the world, around the clock

England

Friday's Group 3 Classic Trial at Sandown had five at final confirmation with the favorite's role going to I Am I Said, thanks to a determined upset victory at 20-1 odds in his only previous start last October at Newmarket. Watch and learn.