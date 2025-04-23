Rutgers guard Ace Bailey declares for 2025 NBA Draft

April 23 (UPI) -- Rutgers freshman guard Ace Bailey will add his name to the 2025 NBA Draft pool, he announced Wednesday on social media.

Bailey, 18, averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game over 30 starts during his lone collegiate campaign.

He received All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Freshman honors. Bailey made 46% of his field goals, including 34.6 of his 3-point attempts.

The 6-foot-10, 200-pound guard is widely expected to be a Top 5 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, behind top projected selection Cooper Flagg, who declared Monday after his freshman season at Duke.

Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, who shared a backcourt with Bailey last season, declared for the draft in March. Harper, who averaged 19.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game over 29 appearances, is also a projected Top 5 selection. Some mock drafts project the 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard to go as early as No. 2 overall.

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held from June 25 to 26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.