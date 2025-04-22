Trending
Sports News
April 22, 2025 / 12:40 PM

Organizers want British Open to return to Trump's Tunrberry course

By Alex Butler
Share with X
The British Open was last held at Turnberry in 2009, before the resort was purchased by the Trump Organization. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
The British Open was last held at Turnberry in 2009, before the resort was purchased by the Trump Organization. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Tournament organizers would "love to" return to the Ailsa golf course at Trump Turnberry for a future edition of the British Open, R&A chief executive Mark Darbon told reporters Tuesday.

"A modern Open Championship is a large-scale event," Darbon said, according to the BBC. "What we know for sure is the golf course is brilliant, so at some point we'd love to be back there.

"We consistently work with our venues and their owners and operators to talk about what an Open Championship demands and how we work with them to bring that to life."

The British Open was last held at the South Ayrshire, Scotland, venue in 2009. The Trump Organization, founded by Donald Trump and turned over to his sons in 2017 when he became president of the United States, had purchased the course in 2014.

Related

Darbon said organizers are "doing some feasibility work" to analyze what a return to the venue would require.

Golf's oldest major tournament will be held from July 17 to 20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. The 2026 tournament will be held at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. The 2027 British Open will take place at St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland.

The R&A announced Tuesday that the attendance for the 2025 British Open -- expected to reach nearly 280,000 -- will break the previous record set in 2019 at Royal Portrush, when 237,750 fans attended the tournament.

Organizers said an independent research forecast estimated that the 153rd edition of the tournament will generate more than $284 million in total economic benefit for the country.

"It's clear that staging a major event such as the Open can generate significant economic benefits for the locations in which they are held and this study demonstrates the huge benefit that the championship brings," Darbon said in a news release.

The PGA Tour is in Louisiana this week for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in Avondale. The PGA Championship, the second major of the season, will be held May 15 to 18 in Charlotte, N.C. The U.S. Open will be June 12 to 15 in Oakmont, Pa.

Latest Headlines

Cincinnati Bengals 'rebuilding defense,' crave additional picks in 2025 NFL Draft
NFL // 1 hour ago
Cincinnati Bengals 'rebuilding defense,' crave additional picks in 2025 NFL Draft
April 22 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals are officially "rebuilding" their defense and crave additional picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, director of player personnel Duke Tobin told reporters.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard delivers 'killer' 39-point performance, ties series vs. Nuggets
NBA // 3 hours ago
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard delivers 'killer' 39-point performance, ties series vs. Nuggets
April 22 (UPI) -- Kawhi Leonard pushed his history of hobbling injuries into the rear-view mirror, dominating the Denver Nuggets with 39 points to fuel a Los Angeles Clippers victory and tie their first-round playoff series at 1-1.
Alex Ovechkin buries first playoff overtime goal, leads Capitals past Canadiens
NHL // 5 hours ago
Alex Ovechkin buries first playoff overtime goal, leads Capitals past Canadiens
April 22 (UPI) -- Alex Ovechkin smacked an airborne puck into the net with his stick blade for the first playoff overtime goal of his career, leading the Washington Capitals to a series-opening victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg declares for 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 23 hours ago
Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg declares for 2025 NBA Draft
April 21 (UPI) -- Duke freshman Cooper Flagg officially entered the 2025 NBA Draft pool, he announced Monday. Flagg, the Wooden Award winner, is the projected No. 1 overall pick.
John Korir, Sharon Lokedi win 2025 Boston Marathon titles
Sports News // 1 day ago
John Korir, Sharon Lokedi win 2025 Boston Marathon titles
April 21 (UPI) -- John Korir, champion of the 2024 Chicago Marathon, overcame an early fall and clocked an average mile of 4:45 to win Monday's 2025 Boston Marathon in 2:04:45. Fellow Kenyan Sharon Lokedi was the top female finisher.
Philadelphia Eagles, center Cam Jurgens agree to $68M extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles, center Cam Jurgens agree to $68M extension
April 21 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.
NHL linesman inadvertently checked into boards during Wild-Golden Knights opener
NHL // 1 day ago
NHL linesman inadvertently checked into boards during Wild-Golden Knights opener
April 21 (UPI) -- Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden inadvertently checked NHL linesman Bryan Pancich into the boards in the second period of a 4-2 playoff win over the Minnesota Wild. Pancich left the game for observation.
First Mission was mission accomplished in horse racing's weekend feature
Sports News // 1 day ago
First Mission was mission accomplished in horse racing's weekend feature
April 21 (UPI) -- First Mission was on a mission in Saturday's $1.25 million Oaklawn Handicap and accomplished that mission with style.
Italy's Serie A suspends soccer games due to Pope Francis' death
Soccer // 1 day ago
Italy's Serie A suspends soccer games due to Pope Francis' death
April 21 (UPI) -- Serie A suspended Monday's slate of matches in response to the death of Pope Francis, the Italian soccer league announced.
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors overcome Houston Rockets rebounders, take Game 1
NBA // 1 day ago
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors overcome Houston Rockets rebounders, take Game 1
April 21 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored a game-high 31 points and the Golden State Warriors overcame a major rebounding deficit to beat the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Trending Stories

Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg declares for 2025 NBA Draft
Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg declares for 2025 NBA Draft
John Korir, Sharon Lokedi win 2025 Boston Marathon titles
John Korir, Sharon Lokedi win 2025 Boston Marathon titles
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard delivers 'killer' 39-point performance, ties series vs. Nuggets
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard delivers 'killer' 39-point performance, ties series vs. Nuggets
Alex Ovechkin buries first playoff overtime goal, leads Capitals past Canadiens
Alex Ovechkin buries first playoff overtime goal, leads Capitals past Canadiens
Cincinnati Bengals 'rebuilding defense,' crave additional picks in 2025 NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals 'rebuilding defense,' crave additional picks in 2025 NFL Draft

Follow Us