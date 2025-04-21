First Mission was mission accomplished in horse racing's weekend feature

1 of 3 | First Mission strides out to victory in Saturday's $1.25 million Oaklawn Handicap. Coady Photography, courtesy of Oaklawn Park

April 21 (UPI) -- First Mission was on a mission in the $1.25 million Oaklawn Handicap, the feature race on the weekend schedule, and accomplished that mission impressively at the Arkansas track.

In other action, Bob Baffert's duo ran away with Saturday's Grade II Santa Maria Stakes at Santa Anita while Gin Gin, Utah Beach and Tennessee Lamb starred on the final full weekend of the Keeneland meeting.

Triple Crown action centered on a pair of races offering guaranteed slots in the Preakness Stakes while several Kentucky Derby candidates recorded workouts in California and Kentucky

And move over, Arcangues (Google it, kids). For a massive upset in a championship race, check out the results (below) of Friday's All-Weather Filly & Mare Championship in England.

The Road to the Roses

With two weeks to go and counting, Saturday morning was busy but uneventful under the Twin Spires for Kentucky Derby contenders. Seven posted official workouts, among them Blue Grass winner Burnham Square, Jeff Ruby Steaks winner Final Gambit and Fountain of Youth winner Sovereignty. Others worked at Turfway Park and Santa Anita.

All Derby runners are required to be stabled at Churchill Downs one week before the May 3 Run for the Roses.

Two weekend races offered "Win and You're In" spots in the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of the Triple Crown. Pay Billy earned a spot with a victory in the $150,000 Federico Tesio Stakes at Pimlico and is a candidate to take the chance.

In the other, Instant Replay won the $200,000 Bathhouse Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park but is not eligible for the Preakness as he is not a Triple Crown nominee.

The Road to the Oaks

Princess Aliyah got going around the second turn in Saturday's $200,000 Valley of the Vapors Stakes at Oaklawn Park, overhauled the leaders and scored by 1 1/4 lengths over the favorite, Dare to Fly.

Complexity Jane led most of the way to a 3/4-length upset win in Saturday's $150,000 Weber City Miss at Laurel Park, remaining undefeated after three starts and earning a "Win and You're In" spot in the Black-Eyed Susan on Preakness weekend at Pimlico.

Elsewhere:

Classic

First Mission was on a mission in Saturday's $1.25 million Grade II Oaklawn Handicap after settling for third, beaten just a head and a neck in the $500,000 Grade III Razorback in his previous start.

This time, he not only faced the same duo that edged him last time, Alexander Helios and Banishing, but also a new opponent in Skippylongstocking, which may have worked to his advantage.

Skippylongstocking went out early to do battle with Banishing and long shot Go West Go with First Mission drafting along behind. When they turned for home, all jockey Flavien Prat needed was a place to run between the tiring leaders. He got it and First Mission ran on to win by 2 lengths. Banishing was second, Skippylongstocking third.

At Keeneland, Tennessee Lamb pressed the pace in Saturday's $350,000 Grade III Ben Ali Stakes and took a short lead entering the stretch. The 4-year-old Tonalist colt was headed briefly by Uno Mas Bourbon but fought back to win by 1 1/2 lengths. San Siro edged Uno Mas Bourbon for second.

Distaff

Bob Baffert saddled two of the six starters in Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Santa Maria at Santa Anita and watched them finish 1-2 -- with the other four well up the track. Richi, the odds-on favorite, led all the way for jockey Antonio Fresu and finished 4 1/2 lengths to the good of stablemate Splendora and rider Juan Hernandez.

Gin Gin separated herself from the rest of the field in the stretch run of Friday's $350,000 Grade III Baird Doubledogdare Stakes at Keeneland, sprinting off to win by 5 1/4 lengths over Tarifa.

Turf / Turf Mile

Saturday's $400,000 Grade II VisitLEX Elkhorn Stakes at Keeneland always promised to be a competitive heat and so it turned out. Utah Beach, at odds of 11-1, rallied with a sustained drive down the stretch and got home first by a head over Limited Liability. Anglophile was third, and the favorite, Missed the Cut, missed the frame, finishing eighth.

Cabo Spirit took the lead in Sunday's $100,000 Grade III American Stakes at Santa Anita and odds-on favorite King of Gosford couldn't catch him, falling 3/4 length short.

Signator outfinished Mischievous Angel by 1/2 length in Saturday's $100,000 Henry S. Clark Stakes at Laurel Park. The 5-year-old son of Tapit got 1 mile on firm going in 1:35.51 with Samuel Marin up for trainer Shug McGaughey.

Around the world, around the clock

Japan

Museum Mile reeled in the previously undefeated favorite, Croix du Nord, in deep stretch to win Sunday's Grade 1 Satski Sho or Japanese 2,000 Guineas, by 1 1/2 lengths. Jockey Joao Moreira remarkably scored his third Grade 1 win in the span of just four weeks while riding on a temporary license.

Croix du Nord appeared well on his way to victory as he got to the lead midway down the Nakayama Racecourse stretch. But Museum Mile ranged up on his outside and easily blew by. Masquerade Ball and Giovanni finished third and fourth, and both were gaining on Croix du Nord as the finish loomed.

The Satsuki Sho is the first leg of the Japan Triple Crown, followed by the Tokyo Yushun or Japanese Derby on June 1 at Tokyo Racecourse and the Kikuka Sho or Japanese St. Leger on Oct. 26 at Kyoto Racecourse.

England

There was plenty of good racing on All-Weather Championships Finals Day Friday at Newcastle but it's hard to get past the shocker -- at 200-1 victory by Heavenly Heather in the Fillies & Mares.

"I thought she would be sixth," trainer Tracy Waggott said, according to Racing Post. Instead, Heavenly Heather and jockey Amie Waugh shot through along the rail to win by 1/2 length.

The 4-year-old was bred to be good, by Shamardal out of the Cape Cross mare Right Direction. But in five previous starts, she had been defeated by a total of 48 lengths. As former Daily Racing Form scribe Marty McGee is fond of saying, "It's an easy game!"

The rest of the program wasn't much of a picnic for the chalk players, either, with only two of seven favorites posing after their races.

Australia

Nepotism, the lukewarm favorite, launched a bid from the back of the field midway down the stretch in Saturday's Group 1 Moet & Chandon Stakes for 2-year-olds at Randwick and got the nod in a three-way photo over Within the Law and Tupakara.

Stars were shining in the Group 1 All Aged Stakes as Jimmysstar twinkled home 1/2 length in front of Joliestar after 7 furlongs on the good-to-soft Randwick sod. Sunshine in Paris spoiled the theme by reporting third.