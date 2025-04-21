Trending
Sports News
April 21, 2025 / 12:58 PM

John Korir, Sharon Lokedi win 2025 Boston Marathon titles

By Alex Butler
Sharon Lokedi of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the 129th Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE
April 21 (UPI) -- John Korir, champion of the 2024 Chicago Marathon, overcame an early fall and clocked an average mile of 4:45 to win Monday's 2025 Boston Marathon in 2:04:45. Fellow Kenyan Sharon Lokedi was the top female finisher.

With his victory, Korir logged the second-fastest time in Boston Marathon history and became the first brother of a former champion to win. Wesley Korir captured the 2012 Boston Marathon with a time of 2:12:40.

"Now, I'm the fastest in the family," Korir, 28, said on the ESPN2 broadcast.

Lokedi, a two-time New York Marathon champion and last year's runner-up in Boston, set a course record of 2:17:22. She also denied 35-year-old Hellen Obiri of a third consecutive title.

"I'm always second to her," Lokedi, 31, said of Obiri. "Today, I was like there is no way, I just had to put it out there and fight to the end and see how it goes. I'm so glad I ran that fast. She was right behind me."

Tanzanian Alphonce Simbu and Kenyan Cyprian Kotut both clocked times of 2:05:04, 19 seconds behind Korir. Sumbu was awarded with second place for crossing the line just ahead of Kotut.

American Conner Mantz (2:05:08) placed fourth.

Obiri, a bronze medalist at the 2024 Summer Olympics, finished in 2:17:41, 19 seconds behind Lokedi. Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw (2:18:06) was the third female finisher. Jess McClain, who clocked a 2:22:43, was the top American female. She placed seventh.

A total of 128 countries were represented at the 129th edition of the 26.2-mile event, which started in Hopkinton, Mass., wound through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton and Brookline and ended on Boylston Street in downtown Boston.

