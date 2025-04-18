Jake Paul to box ex-middleweight champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June

April 18 (UPI) -- YouTube-star-turned-boxer Jake Paul will take on former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a boxing bout June 28 in Anaheim, Calif., he announced Friday on social media.

"Five years ago, I stepped into the ring for my pro debut after one amateur fight, and every fight since has been a step towards becoming world champion," Paul wrote on Instagram and X.

"I just defeated the baddest man on the planet and broke multiple records, and now I'm going against a former world champion with 54 wins who Canelo could barely beat."

The pay-per-view event take place at Honda Center and air on DAZN.

Paul, 28, has 11-1 career record, including his Nov. 24 win over 58-year-old Mike Tyson. Chavez, 39, is 54-6-1. His last fight was a win over Uriah Hall on July 24 in Tampa, Fla.

News of the Paul-Chavez fight comes months after another bout, proposed between Paul and Canelo Alvarez, failed to materialize. The co-main event for Paul-Chavez will be be a meeting between cruiserweights Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez (47-1) and Yuniel Dorticos (27-2).

Paul and Chavez exchanged words Friday on social media.

"You don't play box," Chavez wrote on Instagram. "I am not some YouTuber or UFC fighter or beaten-up old retired boxers! I am a real former Boxing world champion and June 28 you will find out what it is like to be in with real Mexican style!"

Paul responded by writing "I'm going to teach you some manners and discipline, Julo."