Trending
Sports News
April 18, 2025 / 2:04 PM

Jake Paul to box ex-middleweight champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Jake Paul (L) beat former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a boxing bout Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Jake Paul (L) beat former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a boxing bout Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- YouTube-star-turned-boxer Jake Paul will take on former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a boxing bout June 28 in Anaheim, Calif., he announced Friday on social media.

"Five years ago, I stepped into the ring for my pro debut after one amateur fight, and every fight since has been a step towards becoming world champion," Paul wrote on Instagram and X.

"I just defeated the baddest man on the planet and broke multiple records, and now I'm going against a former world champion with 54 wins who Canelo could barely beat."

The pay-per-view event take place at Honda Center and air on DAZN.

Paul, 28, has 11-1 career record, including his Nov. 24 win over 58-year-old Mike Tyson. Chavez, 39, is 54-6-1. His last fight was a win over Uriah Hall on July 24 in Tampa, Fla.

News of the Paul-Chavez fight comes months after another bout, proposed between Paul and Canelo Alvarez, failed to materialize. The co-main event for Paul-Chavez will be be a meeting between cruiserweights Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez (47-1) and Yuniel Dorticos (27-2).

Paul and Chavez exchanged words Friday on social media.

"You don't play box," Chavez wrote on Instagram. "I am not some YouTuber or UFC fighter or beaten-up old retired boxers! I am a real former Boxing world champion and June 28 you will find out what it is like to be in with real Mexican style!"

Paul responded by writing "I'm going to teach you some manners and discipline, Julo."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Duke loses commitment from five-star basketball prospect Shelton Henderson
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Duke loses commitment from five-star basketball prospect Shelton Henderson
April 18 (UPI) -- Shelton Henderson, a five-star high school basketball prospect who committed to Duke in November, withdrew his commitment from the Blue Devils.
NHL sets attendance record, surpassing 23 million fans
NHL // 3 hours ago
NHL sets attendance record, surpassing 23 million fans
April 18 (UPI) -- The NHL set an attendance record in 2024-25, drawing 23,014,458 fans over 1,312 regular-season games, the league announced Friday.
Bill Belichick, North Carolina get quarterback Gio Lopez from transfer portal
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Bill Belichick, North Carolina get quarterback Gio Lopez from transfer portal
April 18 (UPI) -- Former South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez, one of the top remaining players in the spring transfer portal, committed to play for coach Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels, he announced on social media.
Kentucky Derby may have fewer than 20 starters May 3
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Kentucky Derby may have fewer than 20 starters May 3
April 18 (UPI) -- After months of planning, training and racing in quest of spots in the Kentucky Derby starting gate, it's possible the race may go to the post with less than a full field.
Longtime New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk retires from NFL
NFL // 5 hours ago
Longtime New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk retires from NFL
April 18 (UPI) -- Longtime New Orleans Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk will retire from the NFL, he announced on Instagram.
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. ejected, blasts umpire on X during game
MLB // 6 hours ago
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. ejected, blasts umpire on X during game
April 18 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was ejected for arguing a strike call during a win over the Tampa Bay Rays, went on to criticize the umpire on social media during the game, likely violating MLB policy.
MLB suspends Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez for throwing at Pirates' Andrew McCutchen
MLB // 1 day ago
MLB suspends Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez for throwing at Pirates' Andrew McCutchen
April 17 (UPI) -- MLB issued a three-game suspension to Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez for intentionally throwing a pitch at outfielder Andrew McCutchen during a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the league announced Thursday.
Longtime ESPN college football broadcaster Lee Corso to retire in August
Sports News // 1 day ago
Longtime ESPN college football broadcaster Lee Corso to retire in August
April 17 (UPI) -- Longtime ESPN analyst will retire after working his final "College GameDay" broadcast in August, ending a four-decade run with the show, ESPN announced Thursday.
Liverpool signs defender Virgil van Dijk to two-year contract extension
Soccer // 1 day ago
Liverpool signs defender Virgil van Dijk to two-year contract extension
April 17 (UPI) -- Liverpool signed defender Virgil van Dijk to a two-year contract extension, the Premier League franchise announced Thursday.
French Open to honor Rafael Nadal with Roland Garros ceremony
Sports News // 1 day ago
French Open to honor Rafael Nadal with Roland Garros ceremony
April 17 (UPI) -- A ceremony honoring retired tennis icon Rafael Nadal will be held at Roland Garros during the 2025 French Open, organizers of the Paris-based Grand Slam announced Thursday.

Trending Stories

MLB suspends Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez for throwing at Pirates' Andrew McCutchen
MLB suspends Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez for throwing at Pirates' Andrew McCutchen
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. ejected, blasts umpire on X during game
Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. ejected, blasts umpire on X during game
NHL sets attendance record, surpassing 23 million fans
NHL sets attendance record, surpassing 23 million fans
Kentucky Derby may have fewer than 20 starters May 3
Kentucky Derby may have fewer than 20 starters May 3
Longtime New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk retires from NFL
Longtime New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk retires from NFL

Follow Us