Duke loses commitment from five-star basketball prospect Shelton Henderson

April 18 (UPI) -- Shelton Henderson, a five-star high school basketball prospect who committed to Duke in November, withdrew his commitment from the Blue Devils.

Sources told 247Sports, the Raleigh News & Observer and League Ready about the de-commitment Thursday night. Henderson was set to be a part of a loaded recruiting class with the Blue Devils, who also received commitments from three players inside the Top 16 of the 2025 ESPN 100 recruiting rankings.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound forward from Bellaire High School in Bellaire, Texas, was previously considering Texas and Louisville, among other schools.

Henderson, the No. 30 player in the ESPN 100, is now the second-highest-rated prospect available in the class, behind No. 4 Nate Ament, a 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward from Highland School in Manassas, Va.

The Blue Devils drew previous commitments from No. 3 recruit Cameron Boozer, No. 15 Nikolas Khamenia and No. 16 Cayden Boozer. The Boozer twins are the sons of Duke legend and former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.