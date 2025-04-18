Trending
Bill Belichick, North Carolina get quarterback Gio Lopez from transfer portal

By Alex Butler
April 18 (UPI) -- Former South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez, one of the top remaining players in the spring transfer portal, committed to play for coach Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels, he said on social media.

Lopez made the announcement Thursday night on X and Instagram. The former Jaguars quarterback was the No. 6 available player in ESPN's spring portal rankings.

"Grateful and excited for the next chapter," Lopez wrote on Instagram. "Go Heels!"

Lopez completed 66% of his throws for 2,559 yards, 18 scores and five interceptions over 11 games last season for the Jaguars. He also ran for 463 yards and seven scores.

His announcement came the same week that Tar Heels quarterback Ryan Browne, who spent last season at Purdue, decided to enter the transfer portal. Browne announced his commitment to the Tar Heels in December and participated in spring practice.

Jacolby Criswell completed 58.1% of his throws for 2,459 yards, 15 scores and six interceptions over 12 appearances last season for the Tar Heels. He entered the transfer portal and signed to play for East Tennessee State in 2025.

Max Johnson and Bryce Baker are the other quarterbacks on the Tar Heels' roster.

Johnson sustained a season-ending leg injury in Week 1 of the Tar Heels' 2024-25 campaign. He completed 60.5% of his throws for 5,923 yards, 47 scores and 23 interceptions over his first 31 collegiate appearances, including his time at LSU and Texas A&M.

Baker, one of the top dual-threat quarterback recruits in the class of 2025, initially committed to the Tar Heels in 2023. He signed in December.

The Tar Heels will host TCU in their season opener at 7:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 1 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

