Trending
Sports News
April 17, 2025 / 10:47 AM

French Open to honor Rafael Nadal with Roland Garros ceremony

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Rafael Nadal won a record 14 French Open singles titles. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
1 of 5 | Rafael Nadal won a record 14 French Open singles titles. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- A ceremony honoring retired tennis icon Rafael Nadal will be held at Roland Garros during the 2025 French Open, organizers of the Paris-based Grand Slam announced Thursday.

The ceremony will be held May 25. Main draw play for the 2025 French Open will be May 25 to June 8 in Paris. Nadal, who retired in November, won a record 14 French Open singles titles.

"To mark Rafa's first season post-retirement, a ceremony will take place following the conclusion of the day session's three fixtures," organizers said in a news release.

"An immersive and entertaining exhibition dedicated to the legendary Spaniard will also run for the duration of the tournament at the Roland-Garros Tenniseum."

Organizers also plan to pay tribute to Mary Pierce and Richard Gasquet. Pierce will be honored on the 25th anniversary of her twin singles and doubles titles from the 200 French Open. That ceremony will be held June 5, between women's semifinal matches.

Gasquet, who will retire from tennis after the tournament, will be honored after his final match.

Nadal, 38, made his professional tennis debut in 2001. He won the French Open nine times in 10 years from 2005 to 2014. Nadal won five more French Open titles in six years from 2017 through 2022.

He finished his career with 22 Grand Slam singles crowns, the second most in the history of men's tennis, trailing only Novak Djokovicwho has 24.

"See you soon, Paris," Nadal wrote Thursday on X.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sacramento Kings part ways with general manager Monte McNair
NBA // 53 minutes ago
Sacramento Kings part ways with general manager Monte McNair
April 17 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings and general manager Monte McNair mutually agreed to part ways after five seasons.
Montreal Canadiens beat Carolina Hurricanes in season finale, complete NHL playoff field
NHL // 1 hour ago
Montreal Canadiens beat Carolina Hurricanes in season finale, complete NHL playoff field
April 17 (UPI) -- Defenseman Kaiden Guhle scored twice to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in their season finale, clinching the final spot in the NHL's 16-team Stanley Cup playoff field.
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories
NBA // 2 hours ago
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories
April 17 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks raced out to large first-half leads before holding on to win their first games of the 2025 NBA play-in tournament while respectively eliminating the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings.
Homers help Arizona Diamondbacks down Miami Marlins for fourth-consecutive win
MLB // 12 hours ago
Homers help Arizona Diamondbacks down Miami Marlins for fourth-consecutive win
MIAMI, April 16 (UPI) -- Bat cracks echoed throughout loanDepot park Wednesday as Josh Naylor, Pavin Smith, Tim Tawa and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. slugged homers to pummel the Miami Marlins and give the Arizona Diamondbacks a fourth-consecutive win.
Arsenal tops Real Madrid to reach first Champions League semifinal since 2009
Soccer // 15 hours ago
Arsenal tops Real Madrid to reach first Champions League semifinal since 2009
April 16 (UPI) -- Gabriel Martinelli finished a breakaway with a stoppage-time boot into the right side of the net, leading Arsenal past Real Madrid on Wednesday and sealing the Gunners' first Champions League semifinal berth since 2009.
Florida A&M to hire Heisman winner Charlie Ward as basketball coach
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Florida A&M to hire Heisman winner Charlie Ward as basketball coach
April 16 (UPI) -- Florida A&M plans to hire former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and NBA first-round pick Charlie Ward to coach its men's basketball team, according to an item on the Board of Trustees' agenda for Wednesday.
Former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza dies after 11th-floor fall in China
Soccer // 18 hours ago
Former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza dies after 11th-floor fall in China
April 16 (UPI) -- Former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza died after falling from the 11th floor of a building in China, the Gabonese Football Federation announced Wednesday. He was 28.
Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
NBA // 21 hours ago
Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
April 16 (UPI) -- Trae Young "owned" his frustrations after the Atlanta Hawks lost a play-in tournament to the Orlando Magic, according to Hawks coach Quinn Snyder.
Former Marlins GM Kim Ng named commissioner of Athletes Unlimited Softball League 
MLB // 1 day ago
Former Marlins GM Kim Ng named commissioner of Athletes Unlimited Softball League 
April 16 (UPI) -- Former Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng was named commissioner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, the league announced Wednesday.
Florida's Alex Condon declares for 2025 NBA Draft, but keeps collegiate eligibility
NBA // 1 day ago
Florida's Alex Condon declares for 2025 NBA Draft, but keeps collegiate eligibility
April 16 (UPI) -- Florida Gators sophomore Alex Condon will enter his name into the 2025 NBA Draft, but maintain his collegiate eligibility, he announced Wednesday on Instagram.

Trending Stories

Harriet Dart apologizes for requesting deodorant for tennis foe
Harriet Dart apologizes for requesting deodorant for tennis foe
Florida's Alex Condon declares for 2025 NBA Draft, but keeps collegiate eligibility
Florida's Alex Condon declares for 2025 NBA Draft, but keeps collegiate eligibility
Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
Homers help Arizona Diamondbacks down Miami Marlins for fourth-consecutive win
Homers help Arizona Diamondbacks down Miami Marlins for fourth-consecutive win
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories

Follow Us