Trending
Sports News
April 17, 2025 / 12:04 PM

Longtime ESPN college football broadcaster Lee Corso to retire in August

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Lee Corso will work his final College GameDay broadcast Aug. 30 on ESPN. File Photo by Shane Roper/UPI
Lee Corso will work his final College GameDay broadcast Aug. 30 on ESPN. File Photo by Shane Roper/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Longtime ESPN analyst will retire after working his final College GameDay broadcast in August, ending a four-decade run with the show, ESPN announced Thursday.

"My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years," Corso said in a news release. "I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."

Corso, 89, first participated in the show during his 1987 season debut. The former college football and USFL coach and Florida State quarterback was known for his energetic analysis, which included wearing headgear from college team mascots as a way to announce his weekly picks, and catchphrases such as "not so fast, my friend!"

Corso will make his final headgear pick during Week 1 of the 2025 college football season as part of ESPN's Aug. 30 broadcast. The network plans to announce the location for the College GameDay broadcast this spring.

Corso made 430 previous headgear picks, including a record 45 for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He made 286 correct predictions.

"Lee Corso has developed a special connection to generations of fans through his entertaining style and iconic headgear picks," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said.

"Lee is one of the most influential and beloved figures in the history of college football and our ESPN team will celebrate his legendary career during his final College GameDay appearance this August."

College GameDay won nine Sports Emmy awards during Corso's tenure. He visited more than 70 campuses and other game sites for the network.

"Coach Corso has had an iconic run in broadcasting, and we're all lucky to have been around to witness it," fellow College GameDay broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit said. "He has taught me so much throughout our time together, and he's been like a second father to me.

"It has been my absolute honor to have the best seat in the house to watch coach put on that mascot head each week."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Liverpool signs defender Virgil van Dijk to two-year contract extension
Soccer // 1 hour ago
Liverpool signs defender Virgil van Dijk to two-year contract extension
April 17 (UPI) -- Liverpool signed defender Virgil van Dijk to a two-year contract extension, the Premier League franchise announced Thursday.
French Open to honor Rafael Nadal with Roland Garros ceremony
Sports News // 1 hour ago
French Open to honor Rafael Nadal with Roland Garros ceremony
April 17 (UPI) -- A ceremony honoring retired tennis icon Rafael Nadal will be held at Roland Garros during the 2025 French Open, organizers of the Paris-based Grand Slam announced Thursday.
Sacramento Kings part ways with general manager Monte McNair
NBA // 2 hours ago
Sacramento Kings part ways with general manager Monte McNair
April 17 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings and general manager Monte McNair mutually agreed to part ways after five seasons.
Montreal Canadiens beat Carolina Hurricanes in season finale, complete NHL playoff field
NHL // 2 hours ago
Montreal Canadiens beat Carolina Hurricanes in season finale, complete NHL playoff field
April 17 (UPI) -- Defenseman Kaiden Guhle scored twice to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in their season finale, clinching the final spot in the NHL's 16-team Stanley Cup playoff field.
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories
NBA // 4 hours ago
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories
April 17 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks raced out to large first-half leads before holding on to win their first games of the 2025 NBA play-in tournament while respectively eliminating the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings.
Homers help Arizona Diamondbacks down Miami Marlins for fourth-consecutive win
MLB // 14 hours ago
Homers help Arizona Diamondbacks down Miami Marlins for fourth-consecutive win
MIAMI, April 16 (UPI) -- Bat cracks echoed throughout loanDepot park Wednesday as Josh Naylor, Pavin Smith, Tim Tawa and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. slugged homers to pummel the Miami Marlins and give the Arizona Diamondbacks a fourth-consecutive win.
Arsenal tops Real Madrid to reach first Champions League semifinal since 2009
Soccer // 17 hours ago
Arsenal tops Real Madrid to reach first Champions League semifinal since 2009
April 16 (UPI) -- Gabriel Martinelli finished a breakaway with a stoppage-time boot into the right side of the net, leading Arsenal past Real Madrid on Wednesday and sealing the Gunners' first Champions League semifinal berth since 2009.
Florida A&M to hire Heisman winner Charlie Ward as basketball coach
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Florida A&M to hire Heisman winner Charlie Ward as basketball coach
April 16 (UPI) -- Florida A&M plans to hire former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and NBA first-round pick Charlie Ward to coach its men's basketball team, according to an item on the Board of Trustees' agenda for Wednesday.
Former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza dies after 11th-floor fall in China
Soccer // 19 hours ago
Former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza dies after 11th-floor fall in China
April 16 (UPI) -- Former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza died after falling from the 11th floor of a building in China, the Gabonese Football Federation announced Wednesday. He was 28.
Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
NBA // 22 hours ago
Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
April 16 (UPI) -- Trae Young "owned" his frustrations after the Atlanta Hawks lost a play-in tournament to the Orlando Magic, according to Hawks coach Quinn Snyder.

Trending Stories

Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
Homers help Arizona Diamondbacks down Miami Marlins for fourth-consecutive win
Homers help Arizona Diamondbacks down Miami Marlins for fourth-consecutive win
Harriet Dart apologizes for requesting deodorant for tennis foe
Harriet Dart apologizes for requesting deodorant for tennis foe
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories
Sacramento Kings part ways with general manager Monte McNair
Sacramento Kings part ways with general manager Monte McNair

Follow Us