Longtime ESPN college football broadcaster Lee Corso to retire in August

April 17 (UPI) -- Longtime ESPN analyst will retire after working his final College GameDay broadcast in August, ending a four-decade run with the show, ESPN announced Thursday.

"My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years," Corso said in a news release. "I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."

Corso, 89, first participated in the show during his 1987 season debut. The former college football and USFL coach and Florida State quarterback was known for his energetic analysis, which included wearing headgear from college team mascots as a way to announce his weekly picks, and catchphrases such as "not so fast, my friend!"

Corso will make his final headgear pick during Week 1 of the 2025 college football season as part of ESPN's Aug. 30 broadcast. The network plans to announce the location for the College GameDay broadcast this spring.

Corso made 430 previous headgear picks, including a record 45 for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He made 286 correct predictions.

"Lee Corso has developed a special connection to generations of fans through his entertaining style and iconic headgear picks," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said.

"Lee is one of the most influential and beloved figures in the history of college football and our ESPN team will celebrate his legendary career during his final College GameDay appearance this August."

College GameDay won nine Sports Emmy awards during Corso's tenure. He visited more than 70 campuses and other game sites for the network.

"Coach Corso has had an iconic run in broadcasting, and we're all lucky to have been around to witness it," fellow College GameDay broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit said. "He has taught me so much throughout our time together, and he's been like a second father to me.

"It has been my absolute honor to have the best seat in the house to watch coach put on that mascot head each week."