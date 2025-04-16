Trending
Sports News
April 16, 2025 / 9:02 AM

Harriet Dart apologizes for requesting deodorant for tennis foe

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Britain’s Harriet Dart (pictured) apologized to France's Lois Boisson for a disparaging comment she made during their match Tuesday at the Rouen Open in Rouen, France. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Britain’s Harriet Dart (pictured) apologized to France's Lois Boisson for a disparaging comment she made during their match Tuesday at the Rouen Open in Rouen, France. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Harriet Dart regrets asking a chair umpire to tell her opponent to put on deodorant during a Round of 32 match at the Rouen Open, she wrote on Instagram. Dart also apologized for the "heat of the moment comment."

The incident occurred during a second-set changeover during Dart's straight-sets loss to No. 303 Lois Boisson of France on Tuesday at the Kindarena in Rouen, France.

"Can you tell her to wear deodorant? She smells really bad," Dart, ranked No. 110, asked the umpire after getting up from her chair to return to the court.

Boisson, who made her WTA Tour season debut, totaled six aces and broke Dart's serve four times in the 6-0, 6-3 victory. Dart did not register an ace. She also failed to convert all seven of her break point opportunities in the 78-minute match.

"I want to apologize for what I said on the court [Tuesday]," Dart wrote on Instagram. "It was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret.

"That's not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed. I'll learn from this and move forward."

Boisson, who will play a Round of 16 match Thursday in Rouen, joked about the comment on Instagram. She posted a photo that featured stick of Dove deodorant superimposed over her hand while on the court.

"Dove, apparently need a collab," Boisson wrote on her Instagram story.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler lead Warriors past Grizzlies for No. 7 playoff seed
NBA // 55 minutes ago
Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler lead Warriors past Grizzlies for No. 7 playoff seed
April 16 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler scored 21 points in the first half before Stephen Curry hit several clinching 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA play-in tournament.
Miami Dolphins want to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey
NFL // 17 hours ago
Miami Dolphins want to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey
MIAMI, April 15 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are attempting to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, general manager Chris Grier told reporters Tuesday.
Mets' Jose Siri headed to injured list after breaking leg fouling off a pitch
MLB // 21 hours ago
Mets' Jose Siri headed to injured list after breaking leg fouling off a pitch
April 15 (UPI) -- New York Mets outfielder Jose Siri will go on the injured list because of the left leg fracture he sustained after hitting himself with a foul ball during a loss to the Athletics, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Ashton Jeanty says he'd be a second-round NFL Draft pick as wide receiver
NFL // 22 hours ago
Ashton Jeanty says he'd be a second-round NFL Draft pick as wide receiver
April 15 (UPI) -- Former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, says he would be a second-round pick if he played wide receiver.
Top WNBA Draft pick Paige Bueckers excited for 'new level of standards'
NBA // 23 hours ago
Top WNBA Draft pick Paige Bueckers excited for 'new level of standards'
April 15 (UPI) -- Paige Bueckers, who joined the Dallas Wings as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, says she is excited for "a new level of standards" and is ready to "do something special" with her new teammates.
Former Super Bowl winning tight end Don Hasselbeck dies at 70
NFL // 1 day ago
Former Super Bowl winning tight end Don Hasselbeck dies at 70
April 15 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots tight end Don Hasselbeck -- the father of two former NFL quarterbacks -- who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Raiders in 1984, has died, his family announced. He was 70.
Vance fumbles national football trophy at White House event honoring Ohio State
Sports News // 1 day ago
Vance fumbles national football trophy at White House event honoring Ohio State
April 14 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance fumbled the NCAA championship football trophy during a celebration with Ohio State on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday.
Former Cincinnati Reds great Tommy Helms dies at 83
MLB // 1 day ago
Former Cincinnati Reds great Tommy Helms dies at 83
April 14 (UPI) -- Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Tommy Helms, the 1966 National League Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star, has died, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum announced. He was 83.
Phoenix Suns fire coach Mike Budenholzer after 36-46 season
NBA // 1 day ago
Phoenix Suns fire coach Mike Budenholzer after 36-46 season
April 14 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer after one season, the team announced Monday. Budenholzer led the Suns to a 36-46 record in 2024-25.
Aaron Judge to make Team USA debut at 2026 World Baseball Classic
MLB // 1 day ago
Aaron Judge to make Team USA debut at 2026 World Baseball Classic
April 14 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will make his Team USA debut at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa announced Monday.

Trending Stories

Former Super Bowl winning tight end Don Hasselbeck dies at 70
Former Super Bowl winning tight end Don Hasselbeck dies at 70
Top WNBA Draft pick Paige Bueckers excited for 'new level of standards'
Top WNBA Draft pick Paige Bueckers excited for 'new level of standards'
Miami Dolphins want to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Miami Dolphins want to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Mets' Jose Siri headed to injured list after breaking leg fouling off a pitch
Mets' Jose Siri headed to injured list after breaking leg fouling off a pitch
Hawks-Magic, Grizzlies-Warriors to launch NBA's 2024-25 play-in tournament
Hawks-Magic, Grizzlies-Warriors to launch NBA's 2024-25 play-in tournament

Follow Us