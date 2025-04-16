Harriet Dart apologizes for requesting deodorant for tennis foe

April 16 (UPI) -- Harriet Dart regrets asking a chair umpire to tell her opponent to put on deodorant during a Round of 32 match at the Rouen Open, she wrote on Instagram. Dart also apologized for the "heat of the moment comment."

The incident occurred during a second-set changeover during Dart's straight-sets loss to No. 303 Lois Boisson of France on Tuesday at the Kindarena in Rouen, France.

"Can you tell her to wear deodorant? She smells really bad," Dart, ranked No. 110, asked the umpire after getting up from her chair to return to the court.

Boisson, who made her WTA Tour season debut, totaled six aces and broke Dart's serve four times in the 6-0, 6-3 victory. Dart did not register an ace. She also failed to convert all seven of her break point opportunities in the 78-minute match.

"I want to apologize for what I said on the court [Tuesday]," Dart wrote on Instagram. "It was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret.

"That's not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed. I'll learn from this and move forward."

Boisson, who will play a Round of 16 match Thursday in Rouen, joked about the comment on Instagram. She posted a photo that featured stick of Dove deodorant superimposed over her hand while on the court.

"Dove, apparently need a collab," Boisson wrote on her Instagram story.