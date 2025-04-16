Florida A&M to hire Heisman winner Charlie Ward as basketball coach

April 16 (UPI) -- Florida A&M plans to hire former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and NBA first-round pick Charlie Ward to coach its men's basketball team, according to an item on the Board of Trustees' agenda for Wednesday.

Board of Trustees documents state that Ward's contract with the Rattlers would be for five years. He is to be paid a $175,000 salary in 2025-26, with $10,000 increases each year.

The deal also includes several incentives, which can bring him more than $350,000 annually.

Ward will replace former Rattlers basketball coach Patrick Crarey, who left to become head coach at Grambling State. The Rattlers went 13-16 last season.

Ward, 54, played quarterback for Florida State from 1989-90 through 1993-94. He completed a national-best 69.5% of his throws for 3,032 yards, 27 scores and just four interceptions over 11 appearances for the Seminoles in 1993-94 en route to the national title and Heisman Trophy honors. Ward ran for 339 yards and four scores that season.

He also averaged 10.5 points, 4.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game for the Seminoles basketball team in 1993-94. Ward teamed up with fellow future NBA players Sam Cassell, Bob Sura Jr. and Doug Edwards to lead the Seminoles to the 1993 Elite Eight.

The New York Knicks chose Ward with the No. 26 overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 assists per game over 11 years in the league.

Ward, a 2006 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, was an assistant for the Houston Rockets from 2005 to 2007. He also coached football and basketball at Florida State University Schools.

The Rattlers posted just two winning seasons since 1993-94, with the most-recent campaign coming in 2006-07, when they went 21-14.