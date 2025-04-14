Thorpedo Anna, Carl Spackler add to their legends in weekend horse racing

1 of 3 | Thorpedo Anna wins the Grade I Apple Blossom Handicap on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. Coady Photography, courtesy of Oaklawn Park

April 14 (UPI) -- Two of America's dominant horses did their thing in weekend racing, reigning Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna in the Grade I Apple Blossom Handicap at Oaklawn Park and Carl Spackler in the Grade I Maker's Mark Mile at Keeneland.

Both stars dominated their competition, providing a welcome distraction from the anticipation building among the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks contenders trickling into the Churchill Downs barns.

And that Derby/Oaks fever built worldwide, too, with Classics trials in Japan, England and France.

But as we look for the stars to be, let's start with the established ones.

Distaff

Thorpedo Anna added to her legacy with a seemingly effortless domination of Saturday's $1.25 million Grade I Apple Blossom Handicap at Oaklawn Park.

Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. let the reigning American Horse of the Year settle just off the pace and then let her take the lead entering the stretch turn. She did the rest, winning by 4 1/4 lengths while not asked for her best.

It was her 10th win from 12 starts, including the 2024 Kentucky Oaks and Breeders' Cup Distaff. She has rung up six Grade I wins and came within a head of beating Fierceness in the Travers Stakes.

"I wish every horse trainer in America, and even jockey, could have a horse like her to be around," winning trainer Kenny McPeek said. "It's a real pleasure to be around her. She's great."

On Saturday at Aqueduct, Headline Numbers led gate to wire in the $150,000 Top Flight Stakes, winning by 4 1/2 lengths for jockey Dylan Davis. Trainer Chad Brown doubtless was equally pleased as Headline Numbers led gate to wire in the $150,000 Top Flight Stakes.

Turf Mile

Carl Spackler reigns as the turf mile champ of Keeneland after kicking away from six rivals to win Friday's $650,000 Grade I Maker's Mark Mile by 4 1/4 lengths.

That backed up his October victory in the Grade I Coolmore Mile at the Lexington course and added to wins in the Grade III Kelso and Grade I Fourstardave at Saratoga. The blip was a sixth in the Breeders' Cup Mile.

In Friday's race, jockey Flavien Prat confidently steered the 4-year-old son of Lope de Vega outside rivals during for home and won in a mild drive. Integration and Trikari filled the trifecta slots.

"Turning for home, I thought maybe I moved too soon," Prat said. "But he was just that good."

The Road to the Roses

Preparations for the 151st Kentucky Derby proceeded apace during the week with no startling developments -- a good thing at this point.

Saturday's $400,000 Grade III Stonestreet Lexington Stakes sometimes is a final chance for Derby contenders to earn a crucial few qualifying points. Not this year. But a couple of the runners in the Keeneland fixture may be in the picture as "new shooters" for the Preakness Stakes.

Gosger, a Nyquist colt, stalked the pace made by Bracket Buster, drove by that one late and won by 2 lengths. Bracket Buster held second by 3 1/2 lengths over Praetor. Gosger had two previous starts, both in Gulfstream Park maiden events.

Irad Ortiz Jr. had the mount for trainer Brendan Walsh. Both trainers said the Preakness could be on the horizon.

Sprint

Not only did trainer Steve Asmussen send out the first two finishers in Saturday's $500,000 Grade III Count Fleet Sprint Handicap at Oaklawn Park, but he also gave to leg up to son Erik on the winner, Booth, and son Keith aboard runner-up Ryvit. Booth, a 4-year-old Mitole colt, logged his third straight victory.

Filly & Mare Turf

Choisya took another step toward her own piece of stardom in Saturday's $650,000 Grade I Jenny Wiley Stakes at Keeneland. The 5-year-old, British-bred mare stalked the pace, circled early leader Kehoe Beach early in the stretch run and held off a late bid by Excellent Truth, winning by 1/2 length.

Choisya had been racing modestly well in England before winning the Group 2 Cape Verdi and Group 1 Balanchine during the Dubai World Cup Carnival.

Turf Sprint

Shisospicy led gate to wire in Friday's $300,000 FanDuel Limestone Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Keeneland and held off a late run from Dreamaway by 1/2 length at the end of the 5 1/2 furlongs. Abientot was third.

A Mitole filly trained by Jose D'Angelo, Shisospicy has three wins from five starts with a second and a third.

Around the world, around the clock

European 3-year-olds

It's sorting-out time for the Classics contenders, but Group 3 races at Newbury in England and Longchamp in France produced as much muddle as solution.

Jonquil won the Greenham Stakes for colts and geldings Saturday at Newbury by 1 1/2 lengths over last year's Group 2 Coventry Stakes winner, Rashabar, with the favorite, Al Qadra, eighth.

Duty First stormed home first by 3 lengths at odds of 33-1 in the Fred Darling Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Newbury.

In France, Ridari battled some traffic before arriving just in time to win Sunday's Group 3 Prix de Fountainbleu at Longchamp by a nose over Sahlan. The favorite, Darius Cen, settled for fifth.

Zarigana chased down pacesetting Shes Perfect in the Prix de la Grotte to win by a neck. The Siyouni filly finished second to Vertical Blue in the Group 1 Prix Marcel Broussac last fall, her only loss in four starts.

Ireland

The older steeds are getting going, too, with the Joseph Patrick O'Brien trainee Galen pulling off a minor upset in Saturday's Group 3 Alleged Stakes at the Curragh by 2 1/2 lengths over Aidan O'Brien's previously undefeated Galileo colt, Jan Brueghel.

Japan

Japan's 3-year-old Classics series kicked off Sunday at Hanshin Racecourse with Embroidery weaving through traffic to get a late lead in the Grade 1 Oka Sho or Japanese 1,000 Guineas. The Admire Mars filly then held off the 2024 champion 2-year-old filly Arma Veloce to win by a neck.

Australia

Another big day at Randwick on Saturday included four Group 1 events.

Via Sistina cruised home first by 1 3/4 lengths over Dubai Honor in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at 1 1/2 miles. Fangirl took the the Queen of the Turf Stakes by 3/4 length from Stefi Magnetica.

Treasurethe Moment was a popular winner in the Australian Oaks, defeating Sun 'N' Sand by 1/2 length. Arahapoe led home a parade of long shots in the 2-mile Sydney Cup with the favorite, Alalcance, finishing 18th of 20.