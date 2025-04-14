Trending
April 14, 2025 / 8:42 PM / Updated at 8:52 PM

Vance fumbles national football trophy at White House event honoring Ohio State

By Allen Cone
Ohio State University football player TreVeyon Henderson catches the top of the team's NCAA championship trophy after Vice President JD Vance dropped it on the White House's South Lawn. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Ohio State University football player TreVeyon Henderson catches the top of the team's NCAA championship trophy after Vice President JD Vance dropped it on the White House's South Lawn. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

April 14 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance fumbled the NCAA championship football trophy during a celebration with Ohio State on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday.

Vance, who graduated with a bachelor's degree from the school in Columbus, attempted to lift up the prize but it bobbled and it separated from its base as the vice president bobbled it in his hands.

As the Marine Corps Band's rendition of Queen's We Are The Champions continued background, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, who was standing next to Vance, recovered the fumble -- the main part of the 35-round trophy before it fell to the ground.

Vance tilted the trophy instead of raising it straight upward.

The trophy, which 26.5 inches tall, is made of gold, bronze and stainless steel. The 12-inch base is bronze with a hand-rubbed black patina finish.

"I didn't want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it," Vance, who served as a U.S. senator for the state, posted on X.

The trophy is not passed from team to team.

Ohio State (14-2) won the title on Jan. 20, defeating Penn State 34-23 in Atlanta. It was the first time the playoffs expanded to 12 teams from four. It was Ohio State's ninth national championship.

President Donald Trump noted "we won't the state in a landslide" on 2024. Trump defeated President Joe Biden 55.14% to 43.93%.

Also on hand were Secretary of Defense Marco Rubio, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel.

