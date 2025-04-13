Sports News
April 13, 2025 / 8:12 PM / Updated at 8:18 PM

Rory McIlroy wins first Masters title in playoff, completes golf grand slam

By Alex Butler
Share with X
2024 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (R) holds the traditional green jacket for Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland after McIlroy won the 2025 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 9 | 2024 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (R) holds the traditional green jacket for Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland after McIlroy won the 2025 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Echoes of nightmares past haunted Rory McIlroy throughout Sunday's final round of the 2025 Masters, but he staved off a familiar collapse with resurgent poise to clinch his first green jacket and a career grand slam.

It took him until the first hole of a playoff to edge Justin Rose and earn a $4.2 million prize.

McIlroy became just the sixth player to achieve a grand slam -- winning all four of professional golf's major tournaments -- the U.S. Open, British Open, PGA Championship and Masters. He failed to complete the latter feat over his previous 10 Masters appearances.

"I started to wonder if it would ever be my time," McIlroy said on the CBS broadcast. "I think the last 10 years coming here with the burden of the grand slam on my shoulders and trying to achieve that ... I'm just absolutely honored and thrilled and just so proud to be able to call myself a Masters champion."

McIlroy, who entered the day with a two-stroke lead, immediately lost that advantage with errant early drives. He went on to earn a five-stroke edge, which he also squandered.

McIlroy rekindled his composure down the stretch, regaining the lead on No. 17, but made par on No. 18 to trigger the playoff with Rose. He birdied the first playoff hole, while Rose made par, to secure the elusive title and trigger a roar from a supportive crowd in Augusta, Ga.

"I just think all week, how I responded to setbacks, I think that's what I'll take from this week," McIlroy said. "I couldn't be more proud of myself for that and being able to bounce back when I needed to.:"

McIlroy, the No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, made six birdies, but also carded two bogies and two double bogies for a final round 1-over 73. He was 11-under through four rounds. Rose, who also finished 11-under, made 10 birdies and three bogies for a final round of 66.

Patrick Reed finished third, while top-ranked Scottie Scheffler placed fourth. Bryson DeChambeau, who entered the final round just two strokes behind McIlroy and briefly held the lead Sunday, tied for fifth with Sungjae Im.

McIlroy found the sand on the first two drives of his final round. He made double bogey on No. 1 and par on No. 2. DeChambeau took the lead with a birdie on No. 2.

McIlroy rallied with a birdie on No. 3, while DeChambeau bogied. DeChambeau also went on to bogey No. 4 and slipped down the leaderboard.

McIlroy made par on Nos. 5 through 8 and birdied No. 9 for a four-shot lead at the turn. He holed another birdie on No. 9 to push his lead to five, but would struggle mightily on three of his next four holes.

He carded bogies on Nos. 11 and 14 and found creek water on No. 13 en route to a double bogey, losing his edge. Rose birdied six of his final eight holes to finish at 11-under.

He worked on the range as McIlroy retook the lead with a birdie putt on No. 17. But McIlroy went on to miss what would have been a title-winning putt from six feet on No. 18, leading to the playoff.

Rose and McIlroy each hit stellar drives on No. 18 to start the playoff. McIlroy followed his with an approach shot that rolled down a slope at the back of the green and stopped four feet from the hole. He calmly surveyed the green before tapping in his clinching putt, falling to the ground and reflecting on his turbulent quest to acquire his first green jacket.

"There was a lot of pent-up emotion that just came out on that 18th green," McIlroy said. "But a moment like that makes all the years and all the close calls worth it."

Rory McIlroy wins the 2025 Masters Tournament

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 13, 2025. McIlroy defeated Justin Rose of England in a sudden-death playoff and becomes the sixth person to complete the career grand slam. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau compete in 2025 Masters Tournament

Justin Rose of England tees off on the third hole during round two of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 11, 2025. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rose maintains Masters lead, but DeChambeau, McIlroy close through 2 rounds
Sports News // 2 days ago
Rose maintains Masters lead, but DeChambeau, McIlroy close through 2 rounds
April 11 (UPI) -- Justin Rose entered Friday with a three-shot lead on the field at the 2025 Masters but watched that advantage shrink to one as Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and others hunted greens in Augusta, Ga.
After slight rain chances Friday, ideal conditions await golfers at Augusta National
Sports News // 2 days ago
After slight rain chances Friday, ideal conditions await golfers at Augusta National
AccuWeather meteorologists say the weekend forecast for the Masters golf tournament is bright after the risk of some thunderstorm activity late Friday.
Cleveland Browns sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco
NFL // 2 days ago
Cleveland Browns sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco
April 11 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, the team announced Friday.
Two teen soccer fans die in Chile soccer stadium stampede, police officer charged
Sports News // 2 days ago
Two teen soccer fans die in Chile soccer stadium stampede, police officer charged
April 11 (UPI) -- Two teens died in a fan stampede at a Santiago Chile soccer stadium Thursday as a crowd forced its way past security fences. A police officer was charged.
Houston Texans, safety Jalen Pitre agree to extension worth up to $42.6M
NFL // 2 days ago
Houston Texans, safety Jalen Pitre agree to extension worth up to $42.6M
April 11 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension with safety Jalen Pitre, sources familiar with the deal told UPI on Friday.
As Kentucky Derby runners gather, 3-year-olds also are up in France, England, Japan
Sports News // 2 days ago
As Kentucky Derby runners gather, 3-year-olds also are up in France, England, Japan
April 11 (UPI) -- Anticipation and nerves start to build on the Churchill Downs backstretch as Kentucky Derby runners arrive; other 3-year-olds run in Japan, France and England.
Acaden Lewis, Washington, D.C.'s, top high school basketball recruit, decommits from Kentucky
Sports News // 2 days ago
Acaden Lewis, Washington, D.C.'s, top high school basketball recruit, decommits from Kentucky
April 11 (UPI) -- Acaden Lewis, the top high school basketball recruit from Washington, D.C., decided to decommit from the University of Kentucky and reopen his recruitment, he confirmed on social media.
Liverpool signs striker Mohamed Salah to two-year contract
Soccer // 2 days ago
Liverpool signs striker Mohamed Salah to two-year contract
April 11 (UPI) -- Liverpool signed strike Mohamed Salah to a two-year contract extension, the Premier League club announced Friday.
Justin Rose holds 3-shot lead through first round of 2025 Masters
Sports News // 3 days ago
Justin Rose holds 3-shot lead through first round of 2025 Masters
April 10 (UPI) -- Justin Rose made eight birdies en route to a 7-under 65 to finish at the top of the leaderboard on the first day of the 2025 Masters Tournament on Thursday in Augusta, Ga.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claims he'll be 'way better' than before
NFL // 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claims he'll be 'way better' than before
April 10 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who struggled to stay healthy and produce in recent years, says he "will be way better" than he was earlier in his career, when he was a perennial Pro Bowl selection.

Trending Stories

Barbie debuts LeBron James doll as brand's first 'Kenbassador'
Barbie debuts LeBron James doll as brand's first 'Kenbassador'
Field set for 151st running of Kentucky Derby on May 3
Field set for 151st running of Kentucky Derby on May 3
Acaden Lewis, Washington, D.C.'s, top high school basketball recruit, decommits from Kentucky
Acaden Lewis, Washington, D.C.'s, top high school basketball recruit, decommits from Kentucky
As Kentucky Derby runners gather, 3-year-olds also are up in France, England, Japan
As Kentucky Derby runners gather, 3-year-olds also are up in France, England, Japan
Rose maintains Masters lead, but DeChambeau, McIlroy close through 2 rounds
Rose maintains Masters lead, but DeChambeau, McIlroy close through 2 rounds

Follow Us