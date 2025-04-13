Rory McIlroy wins first Masters title in playoff, completes golf grand slam

April 13 (UPI) -- Echoes of nightmares past haunted Rory McIlroy throughout Sunday's final round of the 2025 Masters, but he staved off a familiar collapse with resurgent poise to clinch his first green jacket and a career grand slam.

It took him until the first hole of a playoff to edge Justin Rose and earn a $4.2 million prize.

McIlroy became just the sixth player to achieve a grand slam -- winning all four of professional golf's major tournaments -- the U.S. Open, British Open, PGA Championship and Masters. He failed to complete the latter feat over his previous 10 Masters appearances.

"I started to wonder if it would ever be my time," McIlroy said on the CBS broadcast. "I think the last 10 years coming here with the burden of the grand slam on my shoulders and trying to achieve that ... I'm just absolutely honored and thrilled and just so proud to be able to call myself a Masters champion."

McIlroy, who entered the day with a two-stroke lead, immediately lost that advantage with errant early drives. He went on to earn a five-stroke edge, which he also squandered.

McIlroy rekindled his composure down the stretch, regaining the lead on No. 17, but made par on No. 18 to trigger the playoff with Rose. He birdied the first playoff hole, while Rose made par, to secure the elusive title and trigger a roar from a supportive crowd in Augusta, Ga.

"I just think all week, how I responded to setbacks, I think that's what I'll take from this week," McIlroy said. "I couldn't be more proud of myself for that and being able to bounce back when I needed to.:"

McIlroy, the No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, made six birdies, but also carded two bogies and two double bogies for a final round 1-over 73. He was 11-under through four rounds. Rose, who also finished 11-under, made 10 birdies and three bogies for a final round of 66.

Patrick Reed finished third, while top-ranked Scottie Scheffler placed fourth. Bryson DeChambeau, who entered the final round just two strokes behind McIlroy and briefly held the lead Sunday, tied for fifth with Sungjae Im.

McIlroy found the sand on the first two drives of his final round. He made double bogey on No. 1 and par on No. 2. DeChambeau took the lead with a birdie on No. 2.

McIlroy rallied with a birdie on No. 3, while DeChambeau bogied. DeChambeau also went on to bogey No. 4 and slipped down the leaderboard.

McIlroy made par on Nos. 5 through 8 and birdied No. 9 for a four-shot lead at the turn. He holed another birdie on No. 9 to push his lead to five, but would struggle mightily on three of his next four holes.

He carded bogies on Nos. 11 and 14 and found creek water on No. 13 en route to a double bogey, losing his edge. Rose birdied six of his final eight holes to finish at 11-under.

He worked on the range as McIlroy retook the lead with a birdie putt on No. 17. But McIlroy went on to miss what would have been a title-winning putt from six feet on No. 18, leading to the playoff.

Rose and McIlroy each hit stellar drives on No. 18 to start the playoff. McIlroy followed his with an approach shot that rolled down a slope at the back of the green and stopped four feet from the hole. He calmly surveyed the green before tapping in his clinching putt, falling to the ground and reflecting on his turbulent quest to acquire his first green jacket.

"There was a lot of pent-up emotion that just came out on that 18th green," McIlroy said. "But a moment like that makes all the years and all the close calls worth it."

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 13, 2025. McIlroy defeated Justin Rose of England in a sudden-death playoff and becomes the sixth person to complete the career grand slam. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau compete in 2025 Masters Tournament