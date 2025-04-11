Trending
Sports News
April 11, 2025 / 10:48 AM

Two teen soccer fans die in Chile soccer stadium stampede, police officer charged

By Doug Cunningham
April 11 (UPI) -- Two teens died in a fan stampede at a Chile soccer stadium Thursday as a crowd forced its way past security fences.

Fans and police clashed amid fighting after police blocked fans from attempting to enter the game between Colo Colo and Fortaleza at Monumental Stadium in Santiago.

"A stampede ensued, resulting in the collapse of a fence. We are currently investigating whether a police vehicle was involved in the deaths," Eastern Flagrancy Prosecutor Francisco Morales said.

Police general Alex Bahamondes told the BBC a police officer had been charged in the case and "statements are being taken regarding the events."

"CONMEBOL deeply regrets the death of two fans near the Monumental Stadium before the start of the match between Colo Colo and Fortaleza. We express our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones," South America's soccer governing body, said in a statement.

The game started despite the deadly incident, but was later canceled.

Local media said the victims were 13 and 18. One died at the scene and the second died at a medical clinic.

They were reportedly trapped beneath a fence that was collapsed by about 100 people trying to force their way into the game.

