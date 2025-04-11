Trending
April 11, 2025 / 9:15 AM

Acaden Lewis, Washington, D.C.'s, top high school basketball recruit, decommits from Kentucky

By Alex Butler
April 11 (UPI) -- Acaden Lewis, the top high school basketball recruit from Washington, D.C., decided to decommit from the University of Kentucky and reopen his recruitment, he confirmed on social media.

Lewis committed to the Wildcats in November. The 6-foot-2 point guard from Sidwell Friends School is the No. 25 player and No. 7 point guard in the 2025 ESPN 100 recruit rankings.

He is the No. 35 player and No. 5 point guard in 247 Sports' Top 150. Lewis is the No. 50 player and No. 7 point guard in the On3 rankings for the class of 2025 and the No. 20 player in the Rivals 150.

"I will always be grateful to coach Mark Pope and the entire Kentucky staff for believing in me," Lewis told ESPN. "It is clear Kentucky is a special place with an amazing fan base, but as I reflect on what is best for my future, I have decided to reopen my recruitment.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but after a lot of discussion with my family and people I trust, I feel this is necessary. This is not in any way a reflection of any negative feelings towards Coach Pope and Kentucky. I appreciate your understanding and am excited for what the future holds."

Lewis was among a trio of top 2025 recruits set to head to the Wildcats. Point guard Jasper Johnson, the No. 17 player in the ESPN 100, and center Malachi Moreno, the No. 23 player, remain committed to the Wildcats. They are both Kentucky natives.

The Wildcats also recently added several transfers, including Jayden Quaintance from Arizona State, Jaland Lowe from Pittsburgh, Mouhamed Doubate from Alabama and Kam Williams from Tulane.

Quintance, a Top 20 recruit in 2024, averaged 9.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game last season en route to Big 12 All-Defensive and All-Freshman honors. He is a projected Top 10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Moreno and Lowe also are projected first-round picks.

The Wildcats are among five finalists to land forward Nate Ament, a Top 5 recruit in the class and a projected Top 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Ament announced in February that he also was considering Duke, Tennessee, Louisville and Arkansas.

