Sports News
April 11, 2025 / 7:38 PM

Rose maintains Masters lead, but DeChambeau, McIlroy close through 2 rounds

By Alex Butler
Justin Rose of England tees off on hole No. 4 during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | Justin Rose of England tees off on hole No. 4 during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Justin Rose entered Friday with a three-shot lead on the field at the 2025 Masters but watched that advantage shrink to one as Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and others hunted greens in Augusta, Ga.

"It's about just playing great golf," Rose told reporters. "I think the leaderboard is stacking up very favorably for world-class players right up there, so you are going to have to play great golf.

"You are going to have to go out there and want it, go for it and get after it."

Rose, the No. 39 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, totaled four birdies and three bogeys for a 1-under 71 to move to 8-under for the tournament. DeChambeau, who started the day four shots behind Rose, carded a 4-under 68 on Friday to move into second place at 7-under, one stroke back of Rose.

He carded four birdies as part of a 4-under front nine. DeChambeau then made par on hole Nos. 10 through 15. He made bogey on No. 16 and a birdie on No. 17 before finishing his round with a par.

"I felt like I found something out there on the golf course today where I could control the ball a little bit better than yesterday," DeChambeau said. "So I'm going to go to the range, practice a little bit and hopefully get some good rest."

McIlroy, who was tied for 27th at even par -- seven strokes behind Rose -- to start the day, climbed into a tie for third place. He carded four birdies and an eagle en route to a bogey-free 66. Corey Conners, who was tied for second to start the day, carded a 2-under 70 and is tied with Mcilroy at 6-under through 36 holes.

"I got off to a really steady start, with eight pars and a birdie in the front nine and then things sort of clicked into gear at the start of the back nine," McIlroy said.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, the tournament favorite and defending champion, fired a 1-under 72. Scheffler, who entered the day three shots behind Rose and tied for second, is now tied at 5-under for the tournament with Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt McCarty, who sit in fifth place.

Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Hojgaard and Jason Day are tied for nine at 4-under, rounding out the Top 10. Brooks Koepka (+5), Phil Mickelson (+5), Sergio Garcia (+4), Tony Finau (+4) and Dustin Johnson (+3) are among the notable players set to miss the third round-round cut of the 2025 Masters.

The third round of the Masters will tee off at a.m. EDT Saturday in Augusta. Streaming coverage will be provided on Masters.com and the Masters App. TV coverage will start at noon on Paramount+ and at 2 p.m. on CBS.

Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau compete in 2025 Masters Tournament

Justin Rose of England tees off on the third hole during round two of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 11, 2025. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

After slight rain chances Friday, ideal conditions await golfers at Augusta National
Sports News // 5 hours ago
After slight rain chances Friday, ideal conditions await golfers at Augusta National
AccuWeather meteorologists say the weekend forecast for the Masters golf tournament is bright after the risk of some thunderstorm activity late Friday.
Cleveland Browns sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco
NFL // 9 hours ago
Cleveland Browns sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco
April 11 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, the team announced Friday.
Two teen soccer fans die in Chile soccer stadium stampede, police officer charged
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Two teen soccer fans die in Chile soccer stadium stampede, police officer charged
April 11 (UPI) -- Two teens died in a fan stampede at a Santiago Chile soccer stadium Thursday as a crowd forced its way past security fences. A police officer was charged.
Houston Texans, safety Jalen Pitre agree to extension worth up to $42.6M
NFL // 10 hours ago
Houston Texans, safety Jalen Pitre agree to extension worth up to $42.6M
April 11 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension with safety Jalen Pitre, sources familiar with the deal told UPI on Friday.
As Kentucky Derby runners gather, 3-year-olds also are up in France, England, Japan
Sports News // 11 hours ago
As Kentucky Derby runners gather, 3-year-olds also are up in France, England, Japan
April 11 (UPI) -- Anticipation and nerves start to build on the Churchill Downs backstretch as Kentucky Derby runners arrive; other 3-year-olds run in Japan, France and England.
Acaden Lewis, Washington, D.C.'s, top high school basketball recruit, decommits from Kentucky
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Acaden Lewis, Washington, D.C.'s, top high school basketball recruit, decommits from Kentucky
April 11 (UPI) -- Acaden Lewis, the top high school basketball recruit from Washington, D.C., decided to decommit from the University of Kentucky and reopen his recruitment, he confirmed on social media.
Liverpool signs striker Mohamed Salah to two-year contract
Soccer // 12 hours ago
Liverpool signs striker Mohamed Salah to two-year contract
April 11 (UPI) -- Liverpool signed strike Mohamed Salah to a two-year contract extension, the Premier League club announced Friday.
Justin Rose holds 3-shot lead through first round of 2025 Masters
Sports News // 1 day ago
Justin Rose holds 3-shot lead through first round of 2025 Masters
April 10 (UPI) -- Justin Rose made eight birdies en route to a 7-under 65 to finish at the top of the leaderboard on the first day of the 2025 Masters Tournament on Thursday in Augusta, Ga.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claims he'll be 'way better' than before
NFL // 1 day ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claims he'll be 'way better' than before
April 10 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who struggled to stay healthy and produce in recent years, says he "will be way better" than he was earlier in his career, when he was a perennial Pro Bowl selection.
Lakers' Luka Doncic 'angry' about Mavericks trade, but ready to move on
NBA // 1 day ago
Lakers' Luka Doncic 'angry' about Mavericks trade, but ready to move on
April 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic still experienced "happy and angry" emotions about his trade from the Dallas Mavericks before pouring in 45 points against his former team, but said "it's time to move on."

