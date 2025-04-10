April 10 (UPI) -- A legion of fans flanked golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson on Thursday morning in Augusta, Ga., as the honorary starters teed off the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Thursday marked the fourth-consecutive year Nicklaus, Player and Watson participated in the annual ceremony. Nicklaus first participated in the event in 2010. Player joined Nicklaus in 2012. Watson first participated in 2022.

"It [the fairway] gets a little more narrow every year," Player, 89, said after grooving the first drive on hole No. 1 of the iconic course.

The trio combined to win 11 green jackets and made 140 Masters appearances over six decades. They totaled 35 major titles, with more than half won by Nicklaus, who owns a record 18.

Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley followed Player's shot by saying "Jack, the tee is yours." Nicklaus, 85, then joked that it would be his if he didn't fall down while attempting to poke it into the grass.

"Watch out," Nicklaus told the fans, before ripping his club head into the ball for another tee shot.

Watson, 75, proceeded to smack the final tee shot, closing out the ceremony. The crowd applauded the legends one final time before Ridley issues his final address.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the 2025 Masters Tournament is now officially underway," Ridley said. "Enjoy the tournament."

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is favored to win the 89th edition of the tournament. Scheffler, the defending champion, will also attempt to match Nicklaus as the only player to win three green jackets in four years. Scheffler is scheduled to tee off alongside Justin Thomas and Jose Luis Ballester at 10:15 p.m. EDT Thursday in Augusta.

Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm will tee off at 9:47 a.m., 1:12 p.m., 1:23 p.m. and 1:34 p.m., respectively.

