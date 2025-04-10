Trending
Sports News
April 10, 2025 / 7:34 PM

Justin Rose holds 3-shot lead through first round of 2025 Masters

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Justin Rose of England lines up a putt on hole No. 3 during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Justin Rose of England lines up a putt on hole No. 3 during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Justin Rose made eight birdies en route to a 7-under 65 to finish at the top of the leaderboard on the first day of the 2025 Masters Tournament on Thursday in Augusta, Ga.

Rose, a two-time Masters runner-up, totaled just one birdie through his first 18 holes. The No. 39 player in the Official World Golf Ranking is looking to win just his second major title, following a triumph at the 2013 U.S. Open.

"I have that dream that i could still win one of these things or a couple, who knows, but I still believe I can," Rose said on the ESPN broadcast. "On the biggest stages, that's what inspires me, that's where I feel comfortable.

"That's what I'm working for. ... At the end of the day, you just have to stack the odds in your favor and that's what I'm trying to do."

No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the tournament favorite, No. 21 Corey Conners and No. 5 Ludvig Aberg fired matching 4-under 68s and are tied for second place.

"I felt like I managed it in a really nice way," said Aberg, the 2024 runner-up. "It's a cool place to go play golf at. It sort of demands discipline."

No. 19 Bryson DeChambeau, who was 2-under through the front nine, cruised up the leaderboard and was briefly tied for second. He carded three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine to finish at 3-under. DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for fifth place.

"It felt like I was striking it pretty well, just not at my best," DeChambeau said. "So I'm going to work on that. ... if i can just get my golf swing dialed in, that's certainly where I feel like I'll be at my most comfortable."

Rose started his day with three-consecutive birdies. He went on to make par on Nos. 4, 5, 6 and 7. Rose then finished the front 9 with another two birdies for a 5-under 31 at the turn. He holed another birdie on No. 10 and made par his next four holes.

Rose increased his advantage with two more birdies on Nos. 15 and 16. He made par on No. 17 and finished the round with his lone bogey.

Scheffler fired a bogey-free first round, with four birdies over his first 18 holes. Conners and Aberg each carded five birdies and a bogey.

No. 2 Rory McIlroy, another tournament favorite, started hot and was close to the lead after a 3-under front nine. But McIlroy struggled late, with two double bogies en route to a 3-over on the back nine to finish at even par.

He is among 11 players tied for 27th. No. 4 Collin Morikawa and No. 388 Sergio Garcia, a former champion, also carded 72s through their first 18 holes.

No. 11 Wyndham Clark (+4), No. 34 Tony Finau (+3), No. 80 Jon Rahm (+3), No. 1,009 Phil Mickelson (+3), No. 16 Patrick Cantley (+2) and No. 249 Brooks Koepka (+2) are among the notable players close to the projected cut line.

The second round of the Masters will start at 7:40 a.m. EDT Friday in Augusta. Streaming coverage will be provided on Masters.com and the Masters App. TV coverage will start at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

The 2025 Masters Tournament begins

Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 10, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claims he'll be 'way better' than before
NFL // 8 hours ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claims he'll be 'way better' than before
April 10 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who struggled to stay healthy and produce in recent years, says he "will be way better" than he was earlier in his career, when he was a perennial Pro Bowl selection.
Lakers' Luka Doncic 'angry' about Mavericks trade, but ready to move on
NBA // 10 hours ago
Lakers' Luka Doncic 'angry' about Mavericks trade, but ready to move on
April 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic still experienced "happy and angry" emotions about his trade from the Dallas Mavericks before pouring in 45 points against his former team, but said "it's time to move on."
Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson tee off 2025 Masters
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson tee off 2025 Masters
April 10 (UPI) -- A legion of fans flanked golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson on Thursday morning in Augusta, Ga., as the honorary starters teed off the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Lionel Messi scores twice, Inter Miami beats LAFC in Champions Cup quarterfinal
Soccer // 11 hours ago
Lionel Messi scores twice, Inter Miami beats LAFC in Champions Cup quarterfinal
April 10 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted another goal to lead Inter Miami to a gritty win over LAFC in a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Georgia freshman Asa Newell declares for 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 1 day ago
Georgia freshman Asa Newell declares for 2025 NBA Draft
April 9 (UPI) -- Georgia freshman Asa Newell will enter the 2025 NBA Draft, he announced Wednesday on Instagram.
Memphis Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells awake, alert after scary fall vs. Charlotte Hornets
NBA // 1 day ago
Memphis Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells awake, alert after scary fall vs. Charlotte Hornets
April 9 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells is awake and alert after a scary collision with guard K.J. Simpson during a win over the Charlotte Hornets. Simpson also apologized to Wells, who was treated at a hospital.
Barbie debuts LeBron James doll as brand's first 'Kenbassador'
NBA // 1 day ago
Barbie debuts LeBron James doll as brand's first 'Kenbassador'
April 9 (UPI) -- Barbie debuted a new doll in the likeness of LeBron James, honoring the NBA legend as the brand's first "Kenbassador" because of his "positive impact on culture, style and community," Mattel announced Wednesday.
Jupiter Hammerheads issue Minor League Baseball record 22 walks in lopsided loss
MLB // 1 day ago
Jupiter Hammerheads issue Minor League Baseball record 22 walks in lopsided loss
April 9 (UPI) -- The Jupiter Hammerheads issued nearly a half-mile's worth of free passes -- including a record 22 walks and three hit by pitches -- to make Minor League Baseball history in a lopsided loss to the Dunedin Blue Jays.
Vancouver Canucks score three goals in last minute; top Dallas Stars in overtime
NHL // 1 day ago
Vancouver Canucks score three goals in last minute; top Dallas Stars in overtime
April 9 (UPI) -- The Vancouver Canucks trailed 5-2 with a minute remaining in the third period, but unleashed three unanswered goals in regulation and won in overtime to complete a record rally against the Dallas Stars.
Field set for 151st running of Kentucky Derby on May 3
Sports News // 1 day ago
Field set for 151st running of Kentucky Derby on May 3
April 9 (UPI) -- The field is set, subject to late defections, for the May 3 Kentucky Derby. Here are the horses set for the race.

Trending Stories

Field set for 151st running of Kentucky Derby on May 3
Field set for 151st running of Kentucky Derby on May 3
Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson tee off 2025 Masters
Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson tee off 2025 Masters
Barbie debuts LeBron James doll as brand's first 'Kenbassador'
Barbie debuts LeBron James doll as brand's first 'Kenbassador'
Memphis Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells awake, alert after scary fall vs. Charlotte Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells awake, alert after scary fall vs. Charlotte Hornets
Lakers' Luka Doncic 'angry' about Mavericks trade, but ready to move on
Lakers' Luka Doncic 'angry' about Mavericks trade, but ready to move on

Follow Us