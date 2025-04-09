Field set for 151st running of Kentucky Derby on May 3

1 of 5 | Burnham Square wins Tuesday's Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland to earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby. Photo courtesy of Keeneland

April 9 (UPI) -- The field is set, barring last-minute withdrawals, for the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby on May 3 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

The final pieces fell into place in Tuesday's $1.25 million Grade I Blue Grass at Keeneland, which was delayed three days by torrential rain and flooding in central Kentucky.

Burnham Square rallied from last to catch pacesetting East Avenue for the win. River Thames was third, and all three earned enough qualifying points to get into the Run for the Roses.

Burnham Square, in fact, tops the leaderboard with 130 points, one more than Arkansas Derby winner Sandman. Santa Anita Derby winner Journalism is third in the "Road to the Kentucky Derby standings -- a series of races that determines 17 of the starters for the maximum 20-horse field.

Three spots are reserved for foreign qualifiers. This year, all three were claimed, putting the 1-2 finishers from the Group 2 UAE Derby in Dubai and the winner of the "Japan Road" into the field.

There's still more foreign involvement in America's signature race. Wathnan Racing, headed by the Amir of Qatar, has a horse in the field. Godolphin, helmed by the Ruler of Dubai, has two. Two more run in partnership for Kentucky's Winstar Farm and the Singapore-based China Horse Club.

Trainer Bob Baffert, seeking a record seventh Derby win, has two horses set to run. Fellow Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, still looking for his first trip to the Derby winner's circle, also has two.

The final qualifying race on the schedule, Saturday's $400,000 Grade III Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, will not impact the current standings. In the event horses drop from contention, spots will be filled starting with No. 21 and moving down the list as needed. At least one or two defections are common.

The draw for post positions will be held in the evening of April 26.

That said, here's the field for the $3 million Grade I Kentucky Derby, 1 1/4 miles on the dirt, in order of preference to run with the trainer and major accomplishment to date:

Set to run

1. Burnham Square, Ian Wilkes, won the Blue Grass at Keeneland

2. Sandman, Mark Casse, won the Arkansas Derby

3. Journalism, Michael McCarthy, won the Santa Anita Derby

4. Rodriguez, Bob Baffert, won the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct

5. Tiztastic, Steve Asmussen, won the Louisiana Derby

6. Tappan Street, Brad Cox, won the Florida Derby

7. Sovereignty, Bill Mott, second in the Florida Derby

8. Final Gambit, Brad Cox, won the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park

9. Coal Battle, Lonnie Briley, won the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park

10. Chunk of Gold, Ethan West, second in the Louisiana Derby

11. Citizen Bull, Bob Baffert, won the 2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile

12. Owen Almighty, Brian Lynch, won the Tampa Bay Derby

13. East Avenue, Brendan Walsh, second in the Blue Grass

14. Publisher, Steve Asmussen, second in the Arkansas Derby

15. American Promise, D. Wayne Lukas, won the Virginia Derby

16. River Thames, Todd Pletcher, third in the Blue Grass

17. Flood Zone, Brad Cox, won the Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct

18. Luxor Café, Noriyuki Hori, won the "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby"

19. Admire Datona, Yukihiro Kato, won the UAE Derby in Dubai

20. Heart of Honor, Jamie Osbourne, second in the UAE Derby

As needed

21. Flying Mohawk, Whit Beckman

22. Grande, Todd Pletcher

23. Madaket Road, Bob Baffert

24. Built, Wayne Catalano

25. Neoequos, Saffie Joseph Jr.