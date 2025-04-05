Fudd, Strong help UConn stomp UCLA for spot in NCAA women's basketball title game

1 of 5 | UConn guard Azzi Fudd (35) shoots over UCLA center Lauren Betts in the first half in the Final Four round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- UConn's devastating defensive pressure and a rabid offensive pace perplexed UCLA, as the Huskies dismantled the No. 1 overall seed Friday for a spot in the 2025 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament title game. Senior guard Azzi Fudd poured in all 19 of her points in the first half of the 85-51 Final Four blowout in Tampa, Fla. Freshman forward Sarah Strong scored 22 points for the Huskies, who never trailed. Advertisement

"I just had confidence and faith that at some point, I said we were going to be a good team in March," Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said on the ESPN broadcast.

"But I don't think anybody prepares for something like this. ... Every single kid that stepped on the floor tonight played about as well as I would expect them to play. It was really a joy to watch."

The second-seeded Huskies will face the reigning champion South Carolina Gamecocks, a No. 1 seed, in the title game Sunday in Tampa.

The Huskies outshot the Bruins 55% to 38.5%. They also made 43.8% of their 3-pointers, compared to the Bruins' 25% clip. The Huskies forced 19 Bruins turnovers en route to the first Final Four win by at least 30 points in the history of the NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament.

Advertisement

Fudd, Strong and the Huskies edged the Bruins 27-5 in points off turnovers and 13-4 in fast break points.

Strong got the Huskies off to a hot start, scoring eight points in the first quarter. The Huskies ended the frame on a 14-5 run and carried a 23-13 lead into the second quarter.

The Bruins (34-3) continued to struggle over the next 10 minutes, while Fudd heated up for a dozen points in the second quarter. The Bruins, who totaled 14 turnovers in the first half and didn't make a 3-pointer for the first 15 minutes, trailed 42-22 at halftime.

Strong poured in 10 in the third quarter, helping the Huskies outscore the Bruins 16-13 for a 60-37 lead to start the fourth.

The Huskies (36-3) outscored the Bruins 25-14 over the final 10 minutes to earn a spot in the national final for a record-tying 13th time. They are 11-1 in their previous 12 appearances.

Senior guard Paige Bueckers scored 16 points for the Huskies. Fellow All-American Lauren Betts totaled a game-high 26 points for the Bruins. No other Bruins player eclipsed eight points.

The Huskies will face the Gamecocks at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday at Amalie Arena. The game will air on ABC.

Advertisement

"We'll have our hands full," Bueckers said of the matchup with the South Carolina.