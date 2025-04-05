Advertisement
Sports News
April 5, 2025 / 12:04 AM

Fudd, Strong help UConn stomp UCLA for spot in NCAA women's basketball title game

By Alex Butler
Share with X
UConn guard Azzi Fudd (35) shoots over UCLA center Lauren Betts in the first half in the Final Four round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
1 of 5 | UConn guard Azzi Fudd (35) shoots over UCLA center Lauren Betts in the first half in the Final Four round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- UConn's devastating defensive pressure and a rabid offensive pace perplexed UCLA, as the Huskies dismantled the No. 1 overall seed Friday for a spot in the 2025 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament title game.

Senior guard Azzi Fudd poured in all 19 of her points in the first half of the 85-51 Final Four blowout in Tampa, Fla. Freshman forward Sarah Strong scored 22 points for the Huskies, who never trailed.

Advertisement

"I just had confidence and faith that at some point, I said we were going to be a good team in March," Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said on the ESPN broadcast.

"But I don't think anybody prepares for something like this. ... Every single kid that stepped on the floor tonight played about as well as I would expect them to play. It was really a joy to watch."

Related

The second-seeded Huskies will face the reigning champion South Carolina Gamecocks, a No. 1 seed, in the title game Sunday in Tampa.

The Huskies outshot the Bruins 55% to 38.5%. They also made 43.8% of their 3-pointers, compared to the Bruins' 25% clip. The Huskies forced 19 Bruins turnovers en route to the first Final Four win by at least 30 points in the history of the NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament.

Advertisement

Fudd, Strong and the Huskies edged the Bruins 27-5 in points off turnovers and 13-4 in fast break points.

Strong got the Huskies off to a hot start, scoring eight points in the first quarter. The Huskies ended the frame on a 14-5 run and carried a 23-13 lead into the second quarter.

The Bruins (34-3) continued to struggle over the next 10 minutes, while Fudd heated up for a dozen points in the second quarter. The Bruins, who totaled 14 turnovers in the first half and didn't make a 3-pointer for the first 15 minutes, trailed 42-22 at halftime.

Strong poured in 10 in the third quarter, helping the Huskies outscore the Bruins 16-13 for a 60-37 lead to start the fourth.

The Huskies (36-3) outscored the Bruins 25-14 over the final 10 minutes to earn a spot in the national final for a record-tying 13th time. They are 11-1 in their previous 12 appearances.

Senior guard Paige Bueckers scored 16 points for the Huskies. Fellow All-American Lauren Betts totaled a game-high 26 points for the Bruins. No other Bruins player eclipsed eight points.

The Huskies will face the Gamecocks at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday at Amalie Arena. The game will air on ABC.

Advertisement

"We'll have our hands full," Bueckers said of the matchup with the South Carolina.

Latest Headlines

S. Carolina storms past Texas, reaches NCAA women's basketball finale
Sports News // 3 hours ago
S. Carolina storms past Texas, reaches NCAA women's basketball finale
April 4 (UPI) -- Joyce Edwards and the South Carolina Gamecocks exercised the grit of a reigning champion, recovering from an early deficit with a relentless surge to storm by Texas Longhorns in the Final Four on Friday in Tampa, Fla.
Even $1.5 billion can't get PGA Tour, LIV Golf to unify
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Even $1.5 billion can't get PGA Tour, LIV Golf to unify
April 4 (UPI) -- The standoff between the PGA Tour and rival LIV Golf League continues after the PGA sunk an investment offer from Saudi Arabia.
LSU basketball's Flau'Jae Johnson to forgo WNBA Draft, return for senior season
Sports News // 14 hours ago
LSU basketball's Flau'Jae Johnson to forgo WNBA Draft, return for senior season
April 4 (UPI) -- LSU junior guard Flau'Jae Johnson will not enter the 2025 WNBA Draft and plans to return for her senior college basketball season.
Weather delays Keeneland opening, forces change in timing for Dubai World Cup
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Weather delays Keeneland opening, forces change in timing for Dubai World Cup
April 4 (UPI) -- The weather gods toyed with horse racing's weekend schedule, but ultimately won't be able to put a damper on the Dubai World Cup meeting or big Kentucky Derby preps.
Veteran midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester City
Soccer // 16 hours ago
Veteran midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester City
April 4 (UPI) -- Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, the veteran midfielder announced Friday.
Cincinnati Reds vow to 'figure it out' after 28-inning run drought
MLB // 17 hours ago
Cincinnati Reds vow to 'figure it out' after 28-inning run drought
April 4 (UPI) -- Terry Francona strongly believes that the Cincinnati Reds will "figure it out" after a 28-inning streak without a run and three-consecutive 1-0 losses.
New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
NFL // 1 day ago
New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
April 3 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots traded quarterback Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys for a draft pick, the Patriots announced.
USA set to host 2031 Women's World Cup soccer
Soccer // 1 day ago
USA set to host 2031 Women's World Cup soccer
April 3 (UPI) -- The United States will host the 2031 Women's World Cup, as the lone bidder for the tournament, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Thursday at the UEFA Congress in Belgrade.
Shohei Ohtani homer leads Dodgers past Braves, secures record 8-0 start
MLB // 1 day ago
Shohei Ohtani homer leads Dodgers past Braves, secures record 8-0 start
April 3 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani came to the plate in the ninth inning and pummeled the first pitch he saw, hammering the changeup to left center field to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a walk-off win over the Atlanta Braves.
Boston Red Sox sign rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to $60M extension
MLB // 2 days ago
Boston Red Sox sign rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to $60M extension
April 2 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox signed rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to an eight-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cincinnati Reds vow to 'figure it out' after 28-inning run drought
Cincinnati Reds vow to 'figure it out' after 28-inning run drought
Even $1.5 billion can't get PGA Tour, LIV Golf to unify
Even $1.5 billion can't get PGA Tour, LIV Golf to unify
S. Carolina storms past Texas, reaches NCAA women's basketball finale
S. Carolina storms past Texas, reaches NCAA women's basketball finale
Weather delays Keeneland opening, forces change in timing for Dubai World Cup
Weather delays Keeneland opening, forces change in timing for Dubai World Cup
New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement